The Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose Dist. 877 School Board approved the 2020-21 Budget Assumptions that will provide the framework for developing next year’s budget. The assumptions match those used in generating the base financial projections that were presented at the January board workshop. The recommendation for the 2020-21 Budget Assumptions are as follows:
• Enrollment projections based on the November 2019 enrollment report
• $750 per pupil operating referendum approved in November 2019
• General Ed revenue formula allowance increases 2% and moves to $6,567 for 2020-21
• Kindergarten projection assumes 99.5% of the students will attend full day program
• Special Education aid increases 4%
• Literacy Aid implemented in 2012-13 continues through 2020-21
• OPEB contributions continue in 2020-21
• Maintain 2014-15 approved staffing ratios less 2019-20 budget reductions
• 1.0 FTE special education staffing contingency
• 2.95 FTE Superintendent staffing contingency
• Continuation of 6.0 FTE for Class Size Reduction- includes Marketing budget and social workers
• Continuation of 6.0 FTE addition for Location Equity Revenue funding
• Salary and benefit changes based on settlements in place and market conditions for non-settled contracts
• Non-Salary, Non-Benefits costs are estimated to increase at 0-5%
• Continued cost containment initiatives such as joint purchasing agreements, energy use reduction, paper reduction, insurance contracts and other operational efficiencies
• QComp (PPD) continues for 2020-21 assuming matching revenues and expenditures
• $400,000 of fund balance assigned for technology to be spent in 2020-21
• LTFM expenditures to match revenue less $100,000 set aside for field turf
2020-21 Calendars
In other news, the calendars have been drafted for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
All traditional breaks and legal holidays are observed. Spring break will be in April both years. This will keep the lengths of the quarters/terms as close as possible.
The 2021-22 calendar will be reviewed again in 2021 before being implemented. Find the calendars below or find the next year’s 2020-21 calendar online: www.bhmschools.org.
-Compiled by Aaron Brom
