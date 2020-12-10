The job of a member of the Osseo School Board isn’t a 24/7 position. They are volunteers who are elected by their community. Members have families and careers, yet putting in extensive hours is something that comes with the territory.
Board members are expected to have their internal antennas on alert at all times. In this day of COVID-19, school board members are asked vote on learning models that affect every family in the district.
Those who disagree in this day and age of social media are likely to be vocal. It’s all part of the job that requires several hours of preparation and meetings that lead to important decisions.
And they wouldn’t trade it for anything. Board members signed up to make the district a better place, and each are trying to make that happen despite the challenges 2020 has presented. Staying informed on issues to make informed decisions is as important as ever.
The job of a school board member is something they take very seriously, which means preparation is crucial to making a difference.
Tanya Simons served as Board Treasurer last year and has since been appointed as Vice-Chair. For 21 years, she worked for a large consumer packaged goods company in Minnesota and has most recently been in corporate finance. That has not stopped Simons from doing due diligence for District 279.
“I work to ensure I have an accurate internal and external perspective to inform my decision-making,” said Simons, who was elected in 2018. “I engage at local school events and accompany our superintendent to schools across our district to ensure I see and hear information from staff and families first-hand as much as possible. I also maintain relationships with local leaders in the cities that make-up our district to have a stronger picture of our broader community environment, needs, voices, and concerns.”
JOB IS CONSTANT
Superintendent Cory McIntyre’s job is to do what is in the best interest in the students and staff in what is the third-largest district in Minnesota. His job doesn’t involve punching a time clock at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., which is something Board members also seem to understand.
“The primary quality of a school board member is a deep conviction of service to the community,” McIntyre said. “They are never completely ‘off the job.’ They are regularly engaged with students, parents, community members, and local and state officials on a wide variety of topics.”
Kelsey Dawson-Walton also was elected in 2018. She works for Hennepin County in the Community and Engagement Services Department. Her experience of working with the community, she said, has been pivotal in her role as Board member.
“I feel like I live and breathe this school board director role,” said Dawson-Walton, who has four children enrolled in the district. “I hear so much from families and students about their experiences, so I feel I have a strong pulse on the most pressing issues and areas that are working well.”
Jackie Mosqueda-Jones has been in education for more than 30 years. She, along with Dawson-Walton and Simons, first started on the Board in 2018.
Mosqueda-Jones has expressed her support for incoming board member Thomas Brooks and Tamara Grady for their hopes in improving diversity and racial issues. Her duties include long hours of preparation, and her dedication is obvious to anyone who has attended a Board meeting.
In her two years on the Board, Mosqueda-Jones is proud of many things, including being involved in the hiring of McIntryre, beginning community listening sessions (that have since been interrupted by COVID-19), keeping the community involved in school issues via social media, along with co-writing and helping pass the resolution on helping work with systemic racism.
To her, her Board service goes beyond a passion to help.
“Education is a calling for me,” Mosqueda-Jones said. “Advocating for the needs of every single student is part of who I am. It feeds my soul. Learning model changes in a pandemic have been my biggest challenge. I hate that every decision means barriers for kids, parents, teachers, and education staff. (I’m also proud of) encouraging and supporting family engagement, equity work, social and emotional learning, mental health and innovative evidence-based education.”
RELATIONSHIPS ARE KEY
The dynamic between a school board and the administration also is crucial. Disagreements are inevitable, but working together is essential.
No one is aware of this more than McIntyre. Not all of his recommendations are approved.
For example, McIntyre recommended to the Board in August that the start of school be delayed until after the traditional MEA break due to coronavirus concerns. The Board voted that recommendation down, but everyone involved managed to come to a compromise in their next meeting.
It’s all part of the process.
“The key work of school boards is to improve student achievement and increase community engagement to promote education,” McIntyre said. “In order to accomplish that, the school board sets the vision for the school district, determines strategies, and sets in place an accountability system to monitor progress, and serves in an advocacy function, building community and staff support for district goals.
“As superintendent, I am in regular communication with board members to keep them informed on the management of the school district and to ensure they have information they need to make effective governance and policy decisions. Our board members spend countless hours preparing for and participating in regular meetings and work sessions. Board members also devote time to studying education issues and laws and listening to the interests of students, parents, staff and community.”
IMPORTANT TO RECOGNIZE ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Board members say they don’t elect to run for a position that involves heavy scrutiny for personal gain. Their goals are serving the community and its students.
That said, they hold close accomplishments close to their hearts.
“I find it most fulfilling when I can see an outcome that I’ve been able to influence directly benefit our students and staff,” Simons said. “If my passions and skill-sets are not creating a real benefit for the stakeholders of our district, there wouldn’t be a reason for me to be on this board. It is challenging to move at a slower than desired pace to implement change and innovation due to the complexity associated with a large district such as ours.
“It is also very challenging to continually balance many different stakeholders’ needs with each decision our board makes. The past two years have been a tremendous growth experience for me personally. I’ve become a better business professional, community leader, and person because of my experience on the Osseo School Board working with talented board colleagues, district leaders, staff, and community members.”
“What I find most fulfilling, and most humbling is the impact education has on society,” said Dawson-Walton, who also serves as Vice Chair of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts and is a part of the Minnesota School Board Director of Color cohort, which brings together school board members of color to eradicate barriers to equitable education for students.
“There isn’t a day that goes by that I am not thinking and realizing the significance of a strong educational experience. I am in awe of the resilience of our scholars, our staff, families on any given year. But especially a year like this that has been unprecedented and exposed not only the gaps, but the incredible importance of our education system that encourages and gives hope through the next generation. I am truly humbled and more focused than ever to enact a bold vision for our district.
The Osseo School Board was scheduled for its regular meeting on Tuesday night, after this edition went to press. Watch for an meeting update online and in next week’s edition.
