Passionate high school students across the state joined forces this Monday in a coordinated walkout effort against racial injustice. In honor of Daunte Wright and other Black lives lost during encounters with police, student activists gathered to share their call for equality through chalk and chants. A moment of silence was held at 1:47 p.m., the time that Wright was reported to have been shot, and the crowd took the time to reflect. St. Michael-Albertville High School (see pictured), Rogers High School and Rockford High School were among the participating schools. The districts were not involved beyond supervision, and did not sanction the event.
Young people across the country have been making their voices heard in recent years, in part due to the proliferation of social media’s influence on activism. The Instagram page, @mnteenactivists was the main account coordinating the walk out on April 19, and only goes to show the power of young folks when they put their minds to it.
