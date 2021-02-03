The Anoka-Hennepin School District is adjusting to state guidance as students return to class in phases after being in distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students in grades three through five phased back to full-time, in-person education Feb. 1. Sixth-grade students returned in person Feb. 2 using the hybrid model.
Starting Feb. 9, ninth-graders will resume in-person classes using the hybrid model, according to the district.
Students in grades seven and eight and 10-12 are expected to return to the hybrid model Feb. 16.
Those who chose to remain in distance learning for the second trimester will do so until March 12. Families will have an opportunity in the future to select their preferred options for the third trimester.
While the district’s elementary school model has shifted away from basing decisions about in-person learning on county COVID-19 case rates, the secondary education model is still anchored to those numbers. The threshold for secondary students to come out of distance learning is a 14-day case rate of less than 30 cases per 10,000 people, according to Superintendent David Law.
Anoka County’s 14-day case rate per 10,000 people for Jan. 3-16 was 36.5, according to the county dashboard (the available rates have some lag due to test processing time and reporting delays). Unofficial forecasts from the district indicate that will go down.
Law said officials in Anoka and Hennepin counties expect the new case rate to drop below 30 and remain there.
Some teachers have received coronavirus vaccines, but many are still awaiting them. Priority for early vaccination went to teachers working in environments where social distancing was impossible and teachers who were likely to work with students who did not wear masks, according to Law.
On Jan. 25 the district learned it would receive 1,875 slots for staff vaccinations. During the board meeting that night, Law said the plan was to give vaccines to almost all in-person elementary teachers, staff working in elementary settings and staff working with secondary students receiving special education. That would include staff working in the Adventures Plus child care program, Law said.
On the transmission mitigation front, saliva testing for staff began Jan. 25. Just under 500 employees took the tests, according to Jim Skelly, the director of communication and public relations.
The first round of testing was administered at health offices at elementary schools and some other sites where students were in person. The second round, expected Feb. 8, will include secondary schools, according to Skelly.
The district is administering saliva tests to staff every two weeks on Mondays. The tests are free, private and voluntary. Regular testing is a tool to help detect asymptomatic cases and reduce spread, according to board documents.
The district is still taking precautions such as requiring face coverings and encouraging face shields and social distancing. But it is relaxing its quarantine requirements. During the week of Jan 18 the district had quarantined about 14 elementary classrooms that had a student with symptoms. Ultimately six of those students came back with a negative test, according to Law.
“After getting guidance from the Department of Health — and checking around with most districts — we were being more cautious than guidance suggested,” Law said.
Now, students and staff who have close contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days — that drops to 10 days if they get a negative COVID-19 test result.
