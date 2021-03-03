Regular coronavirus testing for students and their families can help keep schools open and extracurricular activities running.
That was the message from Anoka-Hennepin School District Superintendent David Law, state officials and several Andover High School students at the Anoka Armory community testing site Friday, Feb. 26.
On Feb. 24 the state announced a new focus on testing for young people and asked families of all students to take free COVID-19 tests every two weeks through the end of the school year. Tests are available at community testing sites, such as the Anoka Armory, as well as through the mail.
“Our students want to be in school, and if this is one step they can take to ensure that they’re in school and their team or their club is less disrupted, it’s worth that step,” Law said.
Andover High School senior Dawson Clifton said for him the most important aspect of being back at school is being able to participate in extracurricular activities in person. He’s the state president of HOSA-Future Health Professionals and chapter president of Andover High School’s Leos Club.
“We’re able to better plan projects, meet as teams and get what we need to get done most efficiently,” he said.
He wants his fellow students to help ensure in-person learning and activities can continue.
“At the end of the day, whether you’re in sports or extracurriculars or just a regular student, we all need to understand that we need to utilize these tools and procedures that we have in place, like testing and wearing masks, because all together we want to be back in person and return to normalcy more than anything, and we need to work together to get to that point.”
Sofie Sherburne, another senior at Andover, is student council president, Leos Club vice president and girls varsity basketball manager.
“Returning to school has been great,” she said. “We’re getting to talk about what colleges we’re going to go to, what we’re going to major in, and I get to see those friends that aren’t in my classes.”
Sherburne hopes to have experiences that last year’s seniors missed, such as prom and an in-person graduation ceremony. She also believes she has an obligation to help keep others healthy as she participates in activities and classes.
“I don’t want to be a community spreader, so coming to the armory, getting a free test, has been easy, and it makes sure that I’m safe, as well as keeping my friends safe,” she said.
Lisa Msuya, a junior at Andover and a member of the lacrosse team, National Honor Society and Student Voices, said students are fortunate to have testing available to help in-person activities continue. She said her recent in-person volunteer work for the National Honor Society left her feeling content and fulfilled.
Teachers have had regular testing available through the Anoka-Hennepin district since January, Law said, and he views it as a valuable tool.
“Each week hundreds and hundreds of staff go and asymptomatically get those tests, and each week a very small percentage are surprised to find out that they have COVID,” he said.
By also testing asymptomatic students, the district can increase the likelihood of catching cases before they cause significant disruption, he said.
“We all need to take the responsibility as parents, like myself, to get our kids tested,” Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said. “We want to catch cases before they spread to many cases.”
Minnesota has done good work and is seeing progress, Huff said, but there are some warning signs in parts of the state.
“It’s really about maintaining our vigilance,” he said.
Even as vaccines are being distributed, Huff said it’s important to take steps to help kids be successful with in-person learning and activities.
“They are not getting vaccinated yet, and we need to make sure that they are protecting themselves, that we are helping to protect them, and that they are protecting other adults that they interact with,” Huff said.
Testing is voluntary but strongly encouraged, and it’s free of charge. Although families will be asked for insurance information, “you will never be billed for these,” Huff said.
To demonstrate how easy coronavirus testing is, four high school students took saliva tests at the armory Feb. 26. It only takes a few minutes.
To find community testing sites or get more information on testing, go to tinyurl.com/cre3atba. To order a test by mail, visit tinyurl.com/yeph5xf5.
