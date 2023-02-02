Aaron Nielson, Certified Public Accountant from MMKR B 20, presented the district’s annual audit to the Anoka-Hennepin School board at its Jan. 21 meeting.
He said auditors found no issues in this year’s audit. Nielsen said that district is required to have an independent audit for two reason: Minnesota state statute requires if for school district and federal auditing standards require it for an organization receiving more than $750,000 in federal awards in year
“So, our role is to issue the opinion on the financial statements as well as to issue our reports on internal control and compliance with regard to that financial statement audit,” Nielsen said.
On the district’s financial audit for the past year, MMKR issued an “unmodified or clean opinion on the financial statement.”
“That’s exactly what you’re looking for,” Nielsen said. “That the annual comprehensive financial report is fairly stated as of June 2022 and for the year then ended.”
The auditor also issued its opinion on internal control and compliance and found “no material weaknesses” or “instances of noncompliance in the current year.”
After getting through the legal requirement of informing the district board that there were no problems in its financial reporting, Nielsen explained some statistics the auditors found for the year.
“For this past year, the district served approximately 37,504 (adjusted daily membership), which represented an increase of 384 (ADM) or about 1% over the prior year,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen covered changes to the general fund balance over the past 10 years.
“The district has shown a stable financial position for many years,” Nielsen said. “You may notice there is a slight decrease in the unrestricted fund balance, which was as planned with the district’s final adopted budget.”
Nielsen spent time focusing on the general fund, which is the district’s largest fund.
State resources in the general fund amount to 72.6% of the revenues, followed by local property taxes at 18.4%.
The expenditures for the general fund in 2022 amounted to approximately $568.6 million.
“That represented an increase of about 7.8% over the prior year,” Nielsen said.
A large majority of expenditures in the general fund come from salaries.
There were few comments from board members, other than to thank the auditors for their work, but Board Chair Marci Anderson asked one question.
“Historically, we’ve had very, very, very clean audit reports,” chair Anderson said. “Would you agree with that?”
“I think that’s a fair comment,” Neilsen responded.
Neilsen noted that the district found one issue last year and it was fixed. If that hadn’t been fixed it would have led to two corrections: The auditors stating that they didn’t fix that correction and then they would have also found a lack of desire to fix that issue.
Matt DeBow is the managing editor of sister paper the Anoka County Union.
