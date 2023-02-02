Aaron Nielson, Certified Public Accountant from MMKR B 20, presented the district’s annual audit to the Anoka-Hennepin School board at its Jan. 21 meeting.

He said auditors found no issues in this year’s audit. Nielsen said that district is required to have an independent audit for two reason: Minnesota state statute requires if for school district and federal auditing standards require it for an organization receiving more than $750,000 in federal awards in year

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments