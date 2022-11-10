Every Oct. 1, the Anoka Hennepin School Board forms a report from the prior school year’s enrollment numbers, and during its Oct. 24 meeting, Chief Technology and Information Officer Joel VerDuin presented the results.

Using the total enrollment numbers of Oct. 1, the school district found itself with 11 more students than last year. This is down from the projected 317 students expected. This affects the budget and staff allocation that had been planned with a greater number of students in mind, but VerDuin assured the board there is usually some level of correction due to misprojections.

