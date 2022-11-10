Virtual schooling has been a constant since the start of the pandemic, but the Anoka-Hennepin School Board will consider whether or not to bring virtual high school learning back to pre-pandemic norms.
During the AHSB meeting on Oct. 24, Josh Delich, Associate Superintendent for high schools, recommended a shift back to StepAhead Online, which Anoka-Hennepin has offered since 2013. The district currently uses Anoka-Hennepin Virtual Academy, which was funded by $1.25 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds that are set to expire.
“As school began to return to in-person learning, enrollment in AHVA dropped and expenses grew for the K-5 and middle school virtual academies, the School Board approved a recommendation to discontinue offering these programs for the current school year,” Delich said in his briefing notes. “Now, that same situation is confronting the district for next school year in the high school program.”
The Virtual Academy is an online learning option with 19 full-time teachers leading virtual classrooms of 13 students on average. StepAhead is an asynchronous program, and like the Virtual Academy, offers both full and part-time options for students. While there are no live instructors in StepAhead classes, the district would set aside a stipend for an educator to monitor online student progress.
If the board decides to enact the change, it will be voted on as a part of the consent agenda on Nov. 7, and StepAhead will become the district’s online option for high school education. Affected students and educators will be informed about the change before taking effect for the 2023-2024 school year. Students will be given the option to attend the high school in their own home area, attend StepAhead as a full-time or part-time student or seek out another synchronous online learning program.
