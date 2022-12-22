The Anoka-Hennepin School District unanimously approved the 2023 property tax levy following a Truth in Taxation public hearing on Monday, Dec. 12. No public comments were received during the meeting.
The district’s total approved levy is $135,865,042.18
“It is approximately a 6.7% increase over the previous tax levy,” AHSD Chief Financial Officer Michelle Vargas said.
Under state law, all local jurisdictions must hold a Truth in Taxation hearing “in order to present what the proposed taxes are, and give the public a chance to respond if they so choose,” Vargas said. “We are required to talk budget, (but) this does not fund our current budget. It’s next year’s budget. So it’s a bit odd, but (the legal requirements don’t) align for a school district.”
Unlike school districts, Minnesota city councils approve budgets and tax levies at the same time.
So during the school board’s Monday meeting Vargas discussed a budget that was approved in June.
“So, just a reminder our current budget is a (about) $632 million budget on the revenue side and $675 million on the expenditure side,” Vargas said.
For the general fund there is a total revenue of approximately $569 million with $596 million in expenditures.
“Just to remind you we have a bunch of one-time (expenditures) in our strategic investments that are going on in that area with some of the building purchases and the funding of the turf fields,” Vargas said. “That’s what the majority of that spend down is.”
The remainder of the funds are “fairly balanced,” she said.
Generally, when the district’s tax levy is prepared, the assumption is made that a house has kept about the same value year after year, and that was not true in 2022 as most homes in Anoka and Hennepin counties saw significant property value changes.
“There was a very large swing in our tax base,” Vargas said, “and our homeowners are seeing many different increases — or not increases — it could be anywhere from a 20% increase to no increase at all.”
So if a house’s value (for a homesteaded property) increased by 11.5%, a homeowner will see no change in their property taxes from the school district. Above the 11.5% mark, a homeowner will pay more in school district taxes, and below that mark property owners will pay less in school district taxes.
As required by state statute, the board must discuss two possible tax refunds. To find more information about those refunds, visit the Minnesota Department of Revenue at www.revenue.state.mn.us or call 651-556-3000.
Matt DeBow is the managing editor of the Anoka County Union.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.