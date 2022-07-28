Fluctuations in population are leading the Anoka-Hennepin School Board to consider a change in elementary and middle school boundaries. During the board’s July 11 meeting, associate superintendents Mary Wolverton, Becky Brodeur and Chief Operations Officer Greg Cole gave a presentation concerning changes to school boundaries that, once finalized, will take effect in fall 2023.

Two community input sessions were also announced for this coming September and October, with exact dates to be determined.

