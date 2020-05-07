Families in the Anoka-Hennepin School District may be able to see their seniors walk across the stage this June during graduation ceremonies tentatively planned on football fields.
“Overwhelmingly our community wants to hold an in-person ceremony if possible,” Superintendent David Law said Friday, May 1.
Assuming in-person ceremonies are allowed, the district will hold them on its high schools’ football fields, Law said. The anticipated dates are June 3-5 and June 8 and 9.
“We don’t know if that type of gathering will be allowed, because our typical ... have somewhere between 450 and 700 graduates depending on the high school, and our typical crowd is between 2,000 and 5,000,” Law said.
Andover, Champlin Park and Coon Rapids high schools were initially planned for Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis, but the facility canceled due to the pandemic, Law said.
Even with the largest class in the district, it’s possible to follow social distancing guidelines with students on a football field, Law said. The district could allow two guests per student and still make it work.
“The math of it makes sense,” Law said. “What we don’t know is if that’s safe, and will that be safe at that time.”
The district has spoken with the office of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker about the plan. The government may still be figuring out the reality of how different sized schools may go about a graduation ceremony, Law said.
Law said the district will be able to maintain safety for students who walk across the stage. It could be a counselor handing out diplomas while wearing gloves, or allowing students to pick up their diploma from a pile after crossing the stage.
If the district isn’t able to hold the in-person ceremony, it will likely go virtual. Delaying the ceremony too long could begin impacting students’ plans over summer.
“The likelihood that a week later is going to matter probably isn’t very much, but once we get into July we know we lose students,” Law said.
Either way, students will be able to receive their caps and gowns. Schools are expected to set aside time for graduates to take photos at their high school, according to Law.
To get their gowns, seniors will likely be able to return to their high schools to hand over the Chromebook they received for school work and then receive their gowns.
If the ceremony is virtual, the district expects it could use Facebook Live or cable TV to broadcast the speeches from staff, students and the superintendent before listing students’ names with their photo, Law said. In that case, students would likely be able to return to their high school and exchange their cap and gown for their diploma, Law said.
In general all social events, like prom, that are scheduled during the stay-at-home order have been canceled. Events that recognize students, like the National Honor Society, will go online, according to Law.
All families should keep their eye on the weekly updates they should be receiving from their high schools to stay up to date on plans.
“We want to give our community the type of celebration that they are asking for, and we hope that we can do it,” Law said.
