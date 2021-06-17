The Anoka-Hennepin School District has proposed its budget for 2022 to be approved June 28. The budget must be adopted by June 30.
The state’s extended legislative session surrounding the state budget makes it harder to estimate the revenue the district will receive, but that can be amended once the total amount is known, Michelle Vargas, the district’s chief financial officer, said.
“We’re still in limbo, but we have a target,” Vargas said.
The district’s general fund revenue is proposed at $538.46 million, about $5.5 million less than 2021, Vargas said. That’s based on an expected $9.26 million, or 40.5%, drop in federal revenue, and a $3.7 million increase in property tax and state revenue.
The stark decrease in federal revenue relates to COVID-19 relief funds accounted for in last year’s amended budget.
The proposed general fund expenditures add up to $548.85 million — $6.5 million less than 2021, or about a 1.2% drop. That includes a $307,980 drop in salaries, a $5.6 million drop in supply cost and a $2.9 million drop in the capital/other category.
The district’s proposed food service fund anticipates a $341,022 drop in total revenue. That accounts for a $423,869 increase in federal revenue, but more than a half-million-dollar drop in local sales, due to loss in a la carte sales.
The district will serve free lunch again this year, which means a la carte sales will continue to decrease, because if students are receiving lunches at no cost, they likely won’t spend money on extra items, Vargas said. The district should receive around 55 cents a meal from the state for the free lunches, Vargas said.
Vargas predicts a $189,715 increase in supply costs due to rising milk and food costs.
“There’s some uncertainty in that too,” she said.
Even with that increase, the district’s food service expenses will decrease by $115,420 overall due to a significant decrease in equipment purchases because of uncertain funding, she said.
The community service fund is proposed to have a $2.3 million increase in revenue and a $1.8 million increase in expenditures.
This projected revenue includes an estimated $1.7 million increase from Adventures Plus revenue, anticipating a post-pandemic enrollment return rate of 79%, Vargas said. That return rate entails a $1.3 million increase in Adventures Plus spending for staffing and supplies.
The capital projects fund revenue is down 97%, to $15,000, and expenditures are down $67.5 million, to $14.5 million. The funds balance is projected to be about $11.1 million.
The district’s debt service fund anticipates a 2.4% loss in revenue and a .5%, or $78,144, decrease in expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.