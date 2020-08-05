Last week Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s health and education departments offered guidance to school districts across the state on safe ways for learning in the fall.
The Anoka-Hennepin and Osseo Area school districts announced they will return to school in the fall with a hybrid model. Students will spend some time in the classroom but will also participate in distance learning.
School districts across the state are also required to provide a distance learning model for any families who choose to keep their students at home
The Minnesota Safe Learning Plan allows schools to open in one of three formats depending on public health data, specifically COVID-19 cases by county over 14 days. These formats are distance learning, hybrid or in-person.
ANOKA-HENNEPIN
Using an initial review of the most recent data and the trends in the number of cases in both Anoka and Hennepin counties, Anoka-Hennepin is planning to open schools in the hybrid model at 50% capacity for all preschool through 12th-grade students.
In a hybrid learning model, Anoka-Hennepin kindergarten through 12th-grade students will attend school in-person two days per week and through the virtual learning model three days per week. Specific days for each student and family will be known no later than Friday, Aug. 14, as the district balances transportation and classroom needs.
The district will continue to evaluate the most current data on COVID-19 cases to guide decision making on any learning format changes.
Anoka-Hennepin parents and guardians will also have the option to select distance learning for their students.
More information and answers to frequently asked questions are at ahschools.us/COVID-19. Reach out to health@ahschools.us with any questions or concerns.
OSSEO
In a message to parents, Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre said a meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, (after press deadline) for the school board to act on his recommendation to begin school with a hybrid model.
The district offers families two options for fall learning:
• Follow the district’s implementation of in-person, hybrid or distance learning models or a combination of them, moving in and out of them based on coronavirus activity and state guidance.
• Choose a 100% distance learning option (Distance Learning Academy for grades K-12 only) if they prefer the certainty that their child’s education in 2020-21 will not include any in-person/on-campus instruction. The deadline to register is Aug. 9, at 9 p.m.). Parents should note that enrollment in the Distance Learning Academy is a full school-year commitment.
The district is also asking parents/guardians to indicate whether their grade nine to 12 student is planning to ride the school bus (if eligible) for the 2020-21 school year.
McIntyre stated he would let parents and the community know of the board’s decision on the fall school plans as soon as possible, which he anticipates happening the week of Aug. 10.
Links to the District 279 Ready to Restart can be found at district279.org/about-us/279readytorestart-fall-2020. This includes if a high schooler needs transportation to school this year.
