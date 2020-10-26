Following state guidance, the Anoka-Hennepin School District has announced middle and high school students will shift to distance learning after Anoka County breached the threshold of 30 new COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people in 14 days.
Starting Nov. 4, students in middle and high school will begin a distance learning model through at least the first trimester, which ends Dec. 4. Students had been using a hybrid learning model. No school will be held Nov. 2-3 to allow schools time for preparation, according to the school district.
Elementary students will remain in the model selected by families (hybrid or distance learning) for the remainder of the first trimester. No elementary school will be held Nov. 2-3 to allow the transfer of staff from impacted middle and high schools. The delay will also provide more time for elementary teachers to create hybrid lesson plans, according to the district.
Hybrid child care will be closed Monday, Nov. 2. Families that preregistered for Adventures Plus school-age care will still be able to send their kids on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Co-curricular activities and athletics have been canceled, following state guidance. They may be resumed if COVID-19 cases drop below the 30 per 10,000 people threshold, according to the district.
Anoka-Hennepin has received weekly updates from the Minnesota Department of Health that include case rates for a two-week period. On Oct. 22 the district learned that Anoka County reported a case rate of 33.16 for the period of Sept. 27 through Oct. 10, according to the district. Hennepin County’s new case rate for the same period was 25.25, according to the Department of Health.
A total of 13 new COVID-19 cases among Anoka-Hennepin students were reported for the week ending Oct. 24. Among employees 22 new cases were reported for the same week, according to the district.
