An Anoka-Hennepin School District employee recently received statewide recognition for her work developing a mental health program in the district.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota awarded Nita Kumar its Professional of the Year award Nov. 2 in St. Paul.
After receiving the award Kumar, the mental health consultant for the district, thanked the School Board for being supportive of her program and receptive to the feedback she’s provided. She also wanted to thank the staff, administration and all community members who help her keep the program functioning.
“That’s the piece that most people don’t get, that although I manage the department there’s a lot of people involved in making it successful,” Kumar said.
Kumar was hired in 2012 to create, implement and direct the district’s mental health program, according to the school district.
Before Kumar joined the district Anoka-Hennepin had a student support team, but not in-school therapy services.
Kumar framed mental health interventions into a pyramid. The lowest tier is universal support, which includes education and day-to-day stress.
The second tier includes students who require more specialized support. The support teams can provide some of the necessary services for the first two tiers of students, Kumar said. It’s the third tier — students with diagnosable mental health issues — to whom the school-based mental health services provide support.
“The school-based therapists really are working with the highest-risk students where there is potentially risky behavior going on and issues that are going on across life domains, not just in school,” Kumar said.
Now there are full-time mental health professionals in all 42 schools, according to the district.
Kumar highlighted some innovative programs in the district. One such program is an intern model that pairs graduate students with therapists in the school. The interns help by managing some cases that the primary therapist of each building determines would be appropriate, Kumar said.
Kumar also highlighted the processes and procedures the school uses. One example she offered was when a student transitions between providers either due to changes in health care or when they go to a new school.
Providing mental health services in school is important to help students succeed, Kumar said.
“When a child is under stress, it is a barrier to learning, it’s a barrier to being able to follow directions, it’s a barrier to being able to access certain parts of the brain that are related to logic and reasoning,” Kumar said. “So when students have that mental health support, and it is available in school, I feel like we can help reduce some of the symptoms, help students learn some long-term strategies to cope, and then we’re bridging other life areas.”
The mental health services can reach beyond school into subjects like family issues, on top of the academic and social-emotional aspects of a student’s life support teams can address.
Kumar grew up in Independence, Iowa, where her father worked for the Independence Mental Health Institute. She earned an undergraduate degree in psychology from Upper Iowa University, a graduate degree in human services from Bellevue University in Nebraska and a doctorate in marriage and family therapy and professional counseling from Cappella University based in Minneapolis.
