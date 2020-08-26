Anoka-Hennepin details back to school plan

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board Aug. 24 approved a hybrid model for students to return to school.
The district voted to start the new school year with a hybrid model for elementary students and a distance model, at first, for middle and high school students.
Starting Sept. 14 elementary students will begin in the hybrid format, with students splitting their time between in-person and distance learning.
Under the hybrid model students will be in school for two days and at home for three days. In-person lessons will allow students to participate in group activities or labs. At home they will be given digital lessons that mirror in-person activities, according to board documents. The district intends to share the A/B designations for students soon.
Elementary distance learning will follow regular school day schedules. Teachers will interact with students via live instruction and recorded lessons.
Students will be able to shift from the hybrid model to the distance-learning model, however, that will result in a change of teacher at the elementary level.
Within school buildings, schedules should be modified to allow for increased passing time between classes as well as for students to arrive and depart the school. Classrooms will be setup to allow for 6-feet of social distancing, according to board documents.
Secondary students begin at a distance
For the first two weeks, until Sept. 25, high school and middle school students will start the year distance learning only.
Students will be able to select from one of three options. The hybrid model, full-time distance learning or the StepAhead Online High School.
Students who opt for full-time distance learning will be asked to make that choice for the whole trimester. Families who choose the hybrid model will be able to back out to full-time distance learning if they become uncomfortable with the hybrid model, without losing electives.
“We picked a student-friendly model that would allow students to keep their electives,” Superintendent David Law said. “So the elementary and secondary model are very different, given the high volume of courses secondary students opt to take.”
Within the hybrid model, classes were divided into synchronous and asynchronous learning. In synchronous classes the teacher will present to students in a live format and be available to answer questions. In an asynchronous lesson students may watch a video or read a short story and complete a related task, according to board documents.
After last school year the district has taken steps to codify Google Classroom use. Eight teachers developed a common template and training videos for parents and teachers.
“We learned from third trimester that common template is so important, because students were looking all over – depending on which teacher designed the Google Classroom – for content,” Associate Superintendent Timothy Gadson said.
Teachers will be taking attendance and are responsible to report if a student is regularly missing class. If a student is unable to attend a lesson the teacher will work with them on a case-by-case basis to catch them up, according to Gadson.
High school students also will be able to select the StepAhead Online High School, which is a totally online curriculum the district had purchased for high school, according to Law.
StepAhead will allow greater flexibility for students, however, it does not offer the same volume of electives, world languages or other options the district’s curriculum offers.
“We expect the students to be extremely independent, because that program is pretty much self-paced,” Gadson said.
An orientation week for all students will run Sept. 8-11 including transitions for kindergarten, sixth and ninth-grade students, meet the teacher conferences, technology distribution and more.
A rallying cry
Immediately preceding the meeting, members of the Anoka-Hennepin Local 7007 union rallied outside the Sandburg Education Center.
Educators lined both sides of the street between Second and Third avenues, criticizing how the district has communicated its plans for returning the school.
Four speakers decried the lack of input teachers had in the decision process and raised concerns that marginalized communities will be disproportionately harmed by the district’s plan.
Speakers also raised concerns over the litany of questions left unanswered before the meeting.
