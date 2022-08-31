The Anoka-Hennepin School Board has decided to close the Pathways and Bridges schoolhouses and house both programs in the current Franklin Elementary school in Anoka.

Chief Operations Officer Greg Cole and Associate Superintendent of Elementary Schools Mary Wolverton detailed the reasons for the change at the Monday, Aug. 22 School Board meeting why they believe Franklin Elementary is the best fit for the programs, leading the School Board to vote 5-1 in favor.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments