The Anoka-Hennepin School Board approved a list of five initial recommended candidates for the district’s next permanent superintendent during a special School Board meeting Nov. 28.

The five candidates are Jeffery Ridlehoover, superintendent of Sartell-St. Stephen Independent School District 748; Yeu Vang, assistant superintendent at Saint Paul Public Schools; Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas; Teri Staloch, current education consultant and former superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and Cory McIntyre, current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools in Maple Grove.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments