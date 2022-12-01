The Anoka-Hennepin School Board approved a list of five initial recommended candidates for the district’s next permanent superintendent during a special School Board meeting Nov. 28.
The five candidates are Jeffery Ridlehoover, superintendent of Sartell-St. Stephen Independent School District 748; Yeu Vang, assistant superintendent at Saint Paul Public Schools; Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas; Teri Staloch, current education consultant and former superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and Cory McIntyre, current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools in Maple Grove.
The board will interview the candidates at a public forum that will take place from 5 p.m. to about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 and from 5 to approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the district’s Educational Services Center, 2727 N. Ferry St., Anoka, enter at Door 7.
The School Board is expected to name three finalists for the superintendent position following the conclusion of the interviews on Wednesday, district officials said. The board will schedule full-day interviews for finalists on Dec. 5, 6 and 7.
The decision on a preferred candidate for superintendent is expected either on Dec. 6 or 7. The new leader is expected to start on July 1, 2023.
The board is looking for a new superintendent after David Law left Anoka-Hennepin School District to serve as the leader of Minnetonka Schools.
The board hired consulting firm School Exec Connect for its search, the release states.. The organization specializes in recruiting and evaluating candidates for leadership positions. The district also hired the firm for its last superintendent search conducted in 2014 when the board hired Law.
A month prior to Law’s departure in May, The board agreed to an extended timeline (that could take up to a year) to search for a permanent replacement, and hire an interim leader for the 2022-23 school year.
Since the start of this school year, Kate Maguire has been serving as interim superintendent. Maguire served as superintendent of the Osseo Area Schools District 279 from 2010 to 2018.
