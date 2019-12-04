The Anoka-Hennepin School District will be phasing in artificial turf fields over the next few years.
CONSIDERATION
In a presentation to the School Board Nov. 12 staff said the district could get more use and greater savings out of synthetic turf fields versus natural grass.
Turf fields would allow for some cost efficiencies for events and could mean the district would lease fields to outside groups, instead of the other way around, Chief Operations Officer Greg Cole said.
Part of why the district leases turf fields is for teams to practice before going to tournament games, because the Minnesota State High School League requires all state tournament games to be played on synthetic turf, Cole said.
“I don’t think it’s controversial for me to say that the game is different played on artificial or synthetic turf than it is on natural grass, so preparation is very different,” Cole said.
Grass fields are inconsistent in quality and tend to be better in the fall than the spring, according to Cole. Before spring sports, such as lacrosse, grew in popularity, the fields were left unused in the spring to recover before the sports season rolled around again.
“We do our best to keep people off those stadium fields after the snow thaws so that those grasses can start to rejuvenate,” Cole said. “They don’t come back anywhere near where they would be in August in preparation for the fall season.”
Keeping those fields healthy during the spring is “impossible” Cole said. He added that coaches from Anoka-Hennepin and other districts complain about their quality, particularly after a few weeks of play in the spring.
The turf would allow for an additional four months of play time each year because it doesn’t need the extra time after snow thaws to get into shape. Teams also would be able to play during the summer when grass fields are usually left unused, Cole said.
Initial investment for approximately five turf fields is much higher than for grass fields, costing $1.2 million, which could rise to almost $2 million in the first 25 years of use due to maintenance and other costs.
The same number of grass fields would cost approximately $120,000 in initial investment and could cost up to $1.5 million over 25 years.
While turf has a larger up-front cost, natural grass is more costly to maintain. The estimated annual maintenance cost of a turf field is $5,000 versus $55,000 for grass. District maintenance costs for grass fields jumped since an August 2018 review. Director Steve Anderson of buildings and grounds said that cost was from resodding the Blaine High School field due to a one-two punch of rain and games.
“We would have to budget for that every year because we don’t know what’s going to happen on that organic field every year with regards to rain and timing of games,” Anderson said.
Superintendent David Law said that while some fields may not need the resodding, between two and four high school fields would likely need it every year.
On a per-event basis turf also comes out cheaper. On grass fields over a 25 year period, assuming an average of 65 events per year, the cost is approximately $931 per event. Turf could host significantly more events. Assuming the fields host 245 events per school year over a 25 year period, turf would cost about $319 per event, according to board documents.
In the breakdown presented the district didn’t account for additional revenue from potential leases of fields and the potential decrease in costs from teams not putting wear on other spaces, Cole said.
The district is talking about installing 10 turf fields in two phases. Phase one, would include installing turf at high school stadiums and Goodrich Field, and phase two would include installing turf on practice fields for each high school, according to board documents.
The timeline is an estimated four months for planning, two months for bids and three months for construction. Construction would likely start mid-May and finish in the middle of August. Total cost is estimated to be between $900,000 and $1.2 million per field.
Approximately 53% of respondents to the 2019 community survey supported or strongly supported turf fields; 26% of respondents opposed it; and 21% were unsure.
APPROVAL
During the Nov. 25 School Board meeting, a plan to add synthetic turf surfaces at district stadiums and one additional practice field at each high school was approved.
The planning and engineering work of each stadium field, or phase one, will kickoff next fall, and is expected to be completed the fall of 2021. Practice fields, are projected to be installed at each high school in 2022, which is the second phase of the project.
According to the district’s website, the funding for the synthetic turf fields will come from a one-time allocation from fund balance.
