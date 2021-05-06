At the Osseo School Board meeting on April 27, the District Planning Advisory Council (DPAC) presented several recommendations to the board regarding educational topics in the district.
These recommendations are that Osseo Area Schools:
• Implement specific digital citizenship learning objectives and benchmarks for each grade level to prepare students to engage in informed, responsible, and safe behaviors while using digital media.
• Allocate additional instructional minutes for the implementation of intentional, evidence-based literacy interventions and the kindergarten through second-grade levels to provide readers with extra support.
• Require the effective utilization of culturally responsive instructional materials with students, the delivery of culturally responsive instructional practices in all content areas, and the promotion of culturally responsive interactions among teachers, students, and families in any school setting.
• Create a bold change to the methodology of teaching science to our K-5 students, especially if they are members of a school performing below the current district proficiency average.
• Conduct a root cause analysis and then develop or connect strategies to issues identified as root causes of inequitable distribution of “Effective Educators.”
• Restructure framework of family support and engagement district-wide and within each school, including the development of the roles of Family Engagement Site Ambassadors and long-term Student-Family Advocates.
A key element in a majority of these recommendations is the focus on literacy. According to a report written by DPAC subcommittees to the school board, since 85% of school curriculum is delivered by reading, studies have shown that if students fall behind and can’t read at a third grade level at third grade, 74% of those students won’t catch up.
“Literacy is an integral component in students’ skill set and affects all learning disciplines,” DPAC vice-chair Jessica Westberg said. “Without a strong literacy foundation, students fall behind their peers.”
Along with reading, science was another point of interest in the DPAC recommendations. According to the subcommittee report, data taken from each school year since 2016-17 shows Osseo schools students are near the state average with 50% meeting or exceeding standards on the MCA Science test taken annually by fifth-graders. However, the gap between success is vast in the district. Some schools have an 80% success rate and some have near 10%, and five schools have no students that exceed standards. According to the report, the district has not adopted a new science curriculum in approximately 10 years.
DPAC Steering Committee member Marty Cohen has been a parent of Osseo District students for the past 15 years and a member of DPAC since 2010. He believes that the district needs to do a better job shirking the achievement gap that exists among their schools, where he sees as the test scores decrease, the number of students of color and those experiencing poverty increases.
“Public education is supposed to be the great equalizer for our students. District 279 needs to take the lead in closing this achievement gap,” Cohen said. “For far too long, the quality of a child’s education in Minnesota has been determined by their race or zip code. Children of color face barriers to the opportunities they need to reach their full potential. This district is guilty of this issue.”
Finally, another pillar of the basis of the recommendations was surrounding “effective educators.”
Detailed in the report, 65% of students who are white and 74% of students not receiving free or reduced meals have access to teachers defined to teachers as “effective.” In contrast, 54% of students of color and 56% of students who receive free or reduced meals have access to effective educators. Furthermore, students with effective educators scored as proficient at a rate 18% higher than those with other educators overall in the Science MCA, according to the report.
“Buildings that have greater needs tend to get newer, inexperienced teachers and higher turnover,” Cohen said. “Effective teachers and staff need to be distributed around the district.”
Overall, the sentiment of the board was that of gratitude and appreciation for DPAC and their annual recommendations that have been made since 1986.
“This serves as a really great input for our ongoing strategic work,” board member Tanya Simons said.
Board member Jackie Mosqueda-Jones said, “I am super excited about every single one of the recommendations because it shows that [DPAC] has a pulse on where we need to go.”
“There is a high level of passion and focus in these recommendations,” superintendent Cory McIntyre said. “Our next task is to take these recommendations and ask how we align those things and make change happen over time.”
