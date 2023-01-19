At the Anoka-Hennepin School Board’s annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, Marci Anderson was reelected board chair on a 5-1 vote.

Board member Matt Audette opposed Anderson’s reelection, stating he could not support the status quo. Audette took issue with several ways the district, and its leadership, are handling issues such as critical race theory.

