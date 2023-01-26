All you need to know about STMA delayed starts, cancellations, and early dismissals

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, a snowstorm hit Minnesota. During times of bad weather conditions, parents want to remain as up-to-date as possible about how this is going to affect their children at school.
St. Michael-Albertville Schools Superintendent Dr. Anne-Marie Foucault and Director of Buildings and Grounds Jason Bichler want to keep parents informed of the process and decision-making that goes into early dismissals, cancellations, and delayed starts.
“I generally get up at 3:30 in the morning when inclement weather is being forecasted. The National Weather Service has webinars for superintendents across the state of Minnesota. They usually have them at 4 a.m. and depending upon the weather they will follow those up at 4 p.m. as well,” Foucault said.
When Foucault gets up at 3:30 a.m. on the day of a snowstorm, she will start driving on the roads to judge weather conditions. Bob Loeffler, manager of STMA’s contracted transportation provider Don’s Bus Services, drives down from Princeton where he lives.
Foucault talks to Loeffler and calls the Public Works departments of St. Michael and Albertville. She speaks with Ed Haller, Public Works Supervisor of St. Michael and Tim Guimont, Public Works Supervisor of Albertville.
Foucault gets their advice about the weather and makes sure the roads are being plowed. She also calls Bichler, STMA Director of Buildings and Grounds.
“I’m usually up and out by 4 a.m. as well and our grounds team is in on weather days like this,” Bichler said. “I’ll be in contact with all of them and I’m driving around with the plow truck checking out our parking lots and sidewalks. I’m communicating with Anne-Marie, letting her know how we are doing on-site as a school and any other information from driving around.”
Foucault is also in a group chat with about 17 other superintendents from nearby areas. She corresponds with neighboring districts such as Elk River, Buffalo, Monticello, and Delano.
“We try to make a group decision, but every district is different,” she said. “For us, we don’t have township roads where Monticello does. We do talk about what they’re seeing and what we’re seeing, but really the safety of STMA students and staff is my highest priority.”
Usually, by 5 a.m. she emails the administrative team and school board about the decision she has made. She calls Wayne Hoistad, Director of Technology and Director of Transportation at STMA to make a video message of the decision.
Hoistad puts this on the STMA website. He also sends an email, texts, and voice messages to the staff members and families at STMA.
The school usually tries to notify staff members and families by 5:30 a.m. In the case of a two-hour delayed start, if the school is debating on whether to cancel school or just have a delayed start, the decision has to be made by 8 a.m.
The decision to delay school two hours is usually made to allow additional time for the decision-making about if school is going to be canceled or not. Otherwise, schools can also be delayed two hours so that roads can be plowed and treated in time.
The decision for an early dismissal has to be made by 10:30 a.m. In the case of a two-hour early dismissal, bus drivers have to leave Don’s Bus Service by 11 a.m. to get the kids on the buses by noon to leave the school early.
“Last Tuesday, we had school and it wasn’t snowing here until about 11:15,” Foucault said. “So, I needed to make a decision by 10:30 a.m. on whether to decide if we were going to have an early dismissal or just a regular day.”
Normally, Foucault prefers to avoid early dismissals as much as she can. She was the principal at Albertville Primary School for nine years and experienced an early dismissal that didn’t go as well as she had hoped.
A lot of parents have to rush from work during inclement weather conditions to hopefully get home at the same time that their child or children are dropped off by the bus.
“While it seems very easy to do an early dismissal like other districts, I lived it and I think that’s a great safety risk,” Foucault said.
Bichler is in a weather advisory email group where he receives emails and projections about the weather. He said that the school plans multiple days ahead of time and monitors the weather so that they can be as prepared as possible.
All of these steps are to ensure that STMA can make the best decision possible for the staff and students.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.