The Elk River Area School Board approved a plan at its, Monday, April 25, meeting to alter its two election districts, but it might be the last time it has to do that.
The update was needed following the recent certification of the decennial census and subsequent redrawing of precinct lines by cities within the boundaries of ISD 728.
Governmental bodies with wards or election districts must create districts to be as equal in population as practicable and be composed of compact, contiguous territories.
Election District 1, a more northerly district of the two, will include most of the city of Elk River, Precinct 1 and 4 of Big Lake Township, Zimmerman and Livonia Township as well as Precinct 1 of Nowthen in Anoka County and Ward 1 Precinct 1 of Ramsey in Anoka County. This means all portions of the school district within Sherburne County will be in District 1, except for Ward 4 of Elk River.
Election District 2, the more southerly district of the two, will include Ward 4 of the city of Elk River as well as all or parts of Otsego, Albertville, St. Michael, Dayton and Rogers in Wright and Hennepin counties.
The population of Election District 1 is 39,471, and the population of District 2 is 39,637.
Superintendent Dan Bittman said: “Ms. (Londa) Chambers makes it sound easy, but collecting all of that information from all of the counties takes a lot of work and energy and to navigate to make sure those numbers are close. To get within 200 people is incredible.”
The Elk River Area School Board has seven board members, including five who hold at-large seats and two who are elected to district posts.
Chambers, manager for administrative services for the Elk River Area School District, said the district is one of 17 school districts in the state to have some part or all of its board broken into election districts, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
School Board members inquired about the history of how it came to be that the district has two election districts.
“I am guessing it requires more work,” said School Board Chairwoman Holly Thompson.
Chambers told the School Board a resident of Elk River years ago got enough signatures on a petition to put the notion of election districts to a vote of the public.
Jeff Wiita, the circulator of the petition, submitted the petition to the board in January 1996. On Sept. 10, 1996, the ISD 728 School Board acted to call a special election.
“The wording wasn’t specific (other than to say) the School Board had to have election districts,” Chambers said. “The School Board wasn’t in favor of election districts, so they chose the bare minimum of what they were required to do by law.”
With the public’s approval, two election districts were established, with one seat per district and five seats at large.
“That’s how it has been ever since,” Chambers said.
The School Board inquired about the possibility of removing the election districts at the April 25 meeting.
Bittman said a school district can adopt a resolution to have all of them at-large, and it must do so prior to July 1 so people would know what they are getting into when they file.
The transition would have to allow for current board members serving in an election district to finish their term, Bittman added.
School Board Director Shane Steinbrecher said he would be interested in seeing more information on the topic and to be able to understand it better.
School Board Director Joel Nelson said it would nice to know the history of it and if the factors that led to it are still in effect.
Jim Boyle is the editor of the Elk River Star News
