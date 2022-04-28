The COVID pandemic caused many people to be separated from their families, but for Albertville resident Nicole Lucas it was the opposite, taking in her twin sister who is deaf and nonverbal.
Chelsea Lucas moved in with Nicole full-time when her group home, Community Connections Partnerships in Brooklyn Park, closed March 18, 2020, until late 2021, when she moved to a new group home. Chelsea was with Community Connections partnerships for 15 years before it closed.
Nicole is a special education teacher and volunteered to teach online classes while her sister was living with her. Chelsea attended schools for the deaf, so the sisters have not lived in the same home since they were 7 years old. Since group homes were not allowing visitors, Nicole wanted to make sure Chelsea was taken care of and chose for her sister to move in with her.
Chelsea now lives in a group home again, but still is unable to get into a day program. Nicole still sees her sister every weekend, going on walks and riding on her three-wheel tricycle.
“It was really fun having her live with me,” Nicole said. “I think it really brought us closer together.”
Albertville does not have any day programs where Chelsea can go and socialize. Since Community Connections closed and merged its client list with Opportunity Partners in Minnetonka, Chelsea has been stuck on a waiting list of around 400 clients who are also waiting to get into the day programs, with new clients asking every week looking for disability services.
After the merger, all five of the Community Connections sites’ clients are now on the waiting list. Established in 1953, Opportunity Partners is a nonprofit that works with people with disabilities to provide job training, employment and residential support to allow people to succeed.
“It is devastating to know that there are so many people with disabilities and their families who are unable to access the support and services that they desire,” said Opportunity Partners Communications Director Julie Peters. “Opportunity Partners’ mission is to advance the quality of life for people with disabilities, and we hope to be able to make that mission a reality for many more people with disabilities in our community. We need the support of legislators and the public to recognize that these are vital services that help people with disabilities be a part of our communities.”
On top of the long waiting list, there are more than 80 open staff positions that need to be filled at Opportunity Partners. Without staffing, fewer programs and fewer client openings can be offered. Chelsea’s social worker has tried putting her on at least four other program waiting lists and they are all full with the same staffing problems.
Nicole thinks raising pay would help with staffing, since pay for day program workers is dictated by the state. Opportunity Partners is advocating for legislation that could help provide short and long-term solutions to help increase funding that could help raise wages and go towards improvements.
“Staffing shortages are the primary reason for the waiting list,” Peters said. “When COVID-19 hit in 2020, disability day services like Opportunity Partners had to temporarily close down. As we were able to reopen and bring more people back into services, some of our staff had moved on to other jobs. Disability organizations face challenges with being able to pay competitive wages, and this impacts our ability to recruit and retain staff. We are working hard to raise wages, increase benefits and educate the community about the rewards of making a career out of helping people with disabilities to reach their goals. We are hopeful that we will begin to see some movement.”
Nicole hopes her sister will be able to get into a day program in the future, since she believes Chelsea has lost some of the patience and social skills that she had while attending day programs. Before her day program closed, Nicole saw that her sister was typically a very social person and loved to be around people, but now her tolerance is less.
“I just think that the part that’s most frustrating is that people like Chelsea are being forgotten,” Nicole said. “I’m just worried that it will continue to happen because it is not a mainstream problem.”
To learn more about Opportunity Partners and their programs go to opportunities.org
