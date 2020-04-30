Albertville Fire
Tuesday, April 21
Naber Ave. NE, Otsego – Dispatched and canceled en route.
Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville – Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.
Wednesday, April 22
Garrison Ave. NE, Buffalo – Grass fire.
Thursday, April 23
Large Ave. NE, Albertville – Dispatched and canceled en route.
75th St. NE, Otsego – Dispatched and canceled en route.
Friday, April 24
Kahler Cir. NE, Otsego – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Ash Ave. NE, St. Michael – Building fire.
Ogren Ave. NE, St. Michael – Building fire.
Barthel Industrial Dr. NE, Albertville – EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Corcoran Police
DWIs
Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Wednesday, April 22, at 4:58 p.m. at 21000 block of County Road 50. Arrested was Ronald Wayne Edgar, 58, of Medina for probable cause DWI, pending blood test results.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a DAS arrest Tuesday, April 21 at 8:07 p.m. at 23200 Strehler Road. Arrested was Robert Stephen Huber, 35, of Lakeville for driving after suspension of his driver’s license.
Personal Injury / Property Damage Incidents
The department reported a property damage accident Tuesday, April 21 at 3:51 p.m. in the area of County Road 19 and Hwy. 55. Both vehicles were westbound on Highway 55. Vehicle #2 had pulled off on the shoulder to make a U-turn and go back east on Highway 55. Vehicle #2 pulled out in front of vehicle #1 to make the U-turn and was struck by vehicle #1 in the rear driver’s side tire. Vehicle #1 had passenger side front end damage. No injuries were reported.
The department reported a personal injury accident Saturday, April 25 at 3:48 p.m. in the area of Oakdale Drive and Hage Drive. The 11-year-old male said a tan Silverado clipped his bike while he was biking home from a friend’s house off Oakdale Drive. The juvenile said the truck kept driving to the east. Juvenile advised his knee hurt. No other injuries were reported.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, April 20 at 10:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, April 20 at 12:35 p.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, April 25 at 1:25 p.m. in the 9000 block of Trail Haven Road. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Hennepin County Sheriff
Corcoran
On April 21, deputy responded to an address in the 23000 block of Strehler Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious vehicle in a field. Deputy located the vehicle and spoke with the reporting parties. Corcoran officer located the driver at a gas station. Vehicle will be towed out of the field.
On April 23, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Trail Haven Road to assist Corcoran Police on a domestic assault. Code 4 upon arrival.
Dayton
On April 22, deputy responded to an address in the 15600 block of Brockton Lane North to assist Dayton Police on a medical. Deputy found patient on the floor and made sure they were OK and stood by until paramedics arrived. Deputy cleared scene after the paramedics arrived on scene and took over patient care.
Greenfield
On April 20, deputies responded to an address in the 5000 block of 69th Lane North for a public assist. Deputies responded to report of a court order violation that occurred at residence. One adult male was arrested without incident and transported to the Hennepin County Jail.
On April 21, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 92 and Lake Sarah Drive South for a suspicious vehicle parked near the intersection. Deputy arrived within a minute or two and the vehicle was gone. Deputy spoke to two residents who live on opposite corners of the intersection and they said they didn’t notice the vehicle.
On April 22, deputy responded to the intersection of Greenfield Road and Ingram St. for a traffic complaint about a vehicle over weight limit. Deputy arrived in area and found suspected vehicle that was unloaded and was now under weight. Deputy cleared call after giving the driver a verbal warning for vehicle over weight limit.
On April 22, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Woodland Trail for a noise complaint. Deputy received information on dirt bikes in the area of 84th/Vernon. Area checked, no bikers seen.
On April 23, deputy responded to Lake Rebecca Park for an adult female that was lost and couldn’t find her vehicle. Deputy made contact with party who stated that she couldn’t find where she had parked. Deputy located her vehicle in a lot in a different area of the park and gave her directions back to her vehicle. Deputy followed her back to her vehicle and cleared.
On April 24, deputies responded to an address in the 5400 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a civil service. Deputies provided a civil standby to adult male who was repossessing property at the residence. Deputies did not have contact with the property owner or assist male with the recovery of the property.
On April 26, deputy responded to an address in the 7400 block of County Rd. 50 for an animal complaint. Deputy responded to a report of a cat hit by a vehicle in the area of Greenfield Road and County Road 50. Deputy spoke with the reporting party who stated she had spoken to neighbors in the area and it was believed that the cat was a stray and lived in an abandoned barn in the area. The cat had no identification or collar. The cat appeared in distress, unable to move and appeared death was imminent. Deputy euthanized the cat and disposed of it properly.
On April 26, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Elmwood Dr. to take a report of harassment from a neighbor dispute. Deputy advised that neighbors having ongoing issue about an animal and deadly force was threatened against animal. Deputy spoke to all parties involved and gathered information for a report. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
Rockford
On April 25, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Rd. 50 for a welfare check. Deputy arrived to find a male and female verbally arguing. Parties agreed to separate for the evening.
Rogers
On April 21, deputies responded to the intersection of John Milless Drive and County Road 81 to assist Rogers Police with a party slumped over the wheel at a stop light. Deputies assisted with officer presence as Rogers Police made contact with the driver.
On April 22, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Main for a report of a rollover accident with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, Rogers Police located all three occupants out of the vehicle. State Patrol identified them and wrote the report. Deputy assisted with lights for traffic control. The accident was property damage only.
Rogers Police
Monday, April 20
Officer was requested by Dayton PD to respond to the scene of an unconscious female at a residence in the 18000 block of Diamond Lake Road N, Dayton. The victim was transported to Mercy hospital, Dayton Police are investigating the incident.
Tuesday, April 21
Officer was dispatched to a party slumped over the steering wheel on John Milless Drive at County Road 81. The vehicle was located. Driver was cited with possession of marijuana.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic at Interstate 94 and Brockton Lane. After speaking with both parties, officers arrested Nathan Jimmie Peroceski, 25, on domestic assault.
Wednesday, April 22
Vehicle was involved in a rear-end collision minutes after a slow down occurred from another crash. Robert John Stoutenburg, 32, was cited for failure to use due care relative to a property damage accident.
Saturday, April 25
Homeowner advisement of a juvenile that was found in the area and has trespassed on their property in the 14000 block of Raspberry Drive before.
Officer learned from a related case of the juvenile that had slept in a garage in the 14000 block of Starlite Drive overnight. Officer, parents and juvenile went to the house and spoke to the owner and confirmed there was nothing taken from the garage.
Officers responded to Edgewater Park for a complaint of some juveniles starting a fire. Officers located the juveniles in an area that they had made a fort and found a small fire that had been started. The fire was extinguished as the officers spoke with the five juveniles and parents.
Sunday, April 26
Officers learned from a juvenile male that he had stolen several items from businesses at 21495 First Ave. N the day prior. Juvenile was cited.
St. Michael Fire
Monday, April 20
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 800 block of Ridge Dr. SE on the report of a CO alarm.
Tuesday, April 21
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 8000 block of 10th St. NE on the report of an unresponsive person.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 400 block of Edgewood Dr. NE on the report of an injury from a fall.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call on westbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Wednesday, April 22
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of County Road 34 and Garrison Ave. NE on the report of a grass fire.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 6300 block of 10th St. NE on the report of a post on fire.
Thursday, April 23
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Central Ave. NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th St. NE on the report of a fall.
Friday, April 24
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 20 block of Ash Ave. NE on the report of a structure fire.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 1700 block of Hansack Ave. NE on the report of a power pole on a tree.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 5300 block of Ogren Ave. NE on the report of a grass fire.
West Hennepin Public Safety
Sunday, April 19
In 2100 block of Budd Street, resident reported a female walking her dog, not on a leash. She was letting the dog run loose. The dog had entered the resident’s property and killed an albino squirrel. Resident confronted the female, who laughed at her and said she did not need to have the dog on a leash. Officer located the 39-year-old female from Lindgren Lane standing on Independence Road. She was looking for her dog who had run off into the woods and would not come back. Female was issued a citation for dog at large and verbally warned for no dog license.
Monday, April 20
In 4300 block of Lake Sarah Drive S., a coaxial overhead service line was down over the roadway. Mediacom was notified of the downed line.
In 7000 block of Pioneer Creek Road, officer moved off the road a medium size tree that was down and blocking part of the road. Officer notified Independence Public Works.
Wednesday, April 22
At County Road 19 / Painter Creek, report of a barricade in the road. Officer found that a guardrail was bent out into the road and covered with what looked like white paint that had spilled from a container. Officer did not find any evidence as to what kind of vehicle had hit the guardrail. Hennepin County Public Works was notified of the damage and responded to fix it.
Thursday, April 23
In 2400 block of Independence Road, caller reported people being loud and launching a boat from the road. Officer located a 17-year-old male from Loretto who had launched his boat from the road. Officer advised male to use the public access at Baker Park in the future. His father was notified of the police contact.
Wright County Attorney
Bobby Lee Munoz, 37, of Minneapolis, sentenced on April 13 for probation violations for possession of pornographic work to 120 days jail.
Mark Robinson 50, of Rochester, sentenced on April 14 for probation violations for felony first degree DWI to 46 months prison.
Tyijuan Quinyetta Liddell, 20, of St. Cloud, sentenced on April 17 for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 143 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wright County Sheriff
Wednesday, April 22
Nicholas Lawrence Nystul, 20, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI.
Thursday, April 23
Justin Lee Samuelson, 35, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
Sunday, April 26
Jessica Lavay Streich, 34, no permanent address, was arrested in Delano on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
