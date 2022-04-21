The Corcoran City Council approved the final development plan for the Cook Lake Highlands subdivision, located at 19220 County Road 10, at its March 24 meeting.
The development includes 19 single-family homes, 100 senior co-op units and 27 assisted living and memory care facility units.
Cook Lake Highlands will have recreational facilities such as swimming pools, tennis courts, play equipment, walking trails, gardens and basketball courts. There will also be a New Horizon Academy Daycare on the property and a Rivers of Life Memory Care building.
The plans require the developer to provide one overstory tree for each dwelling unit for the single-family villas and senior co-op. For the non-residential uses, including the daycare and memory care facilities, the applicant is required to provide one overstory tree per 1,000 square feet of gross building floor area or one tree per 50 lineal feet of site perimeter. In total, the development has 240 trees in its plan.
The Planning Commission voted 3-0 to recommend the denial of the final plan requests. According to the commission, the development is not the right fit for Corcoran due to the signs for the daycare that would be in a residential area.
Despite the objection of the Planning Commission, the council approved the final plan with two 32-square-foot signs allowed on the property for the memory care and a monument sign for the daycare. The council allowed the signs but with the addition that the gravel trail that will be running on the western part of the property line extends to a viewing area on the northwest side of the property.
Cooperative Electric administrative site plan
The council approved sending the Wright Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association’s substation preliminary plat and site plans back to the Planning Commission for further input at its meeting.
The site plans and preliminary plat are for a 36.92-acre parcel of land for a new electric substation located along 19835 Larkin Road, adjacent to the transmission lines.
The preliminary plat and site plan has a wetland that is 25 feet in width that will stay as a buffer.
Under the area’s existing ordinances the area will be required to have approximately 1.5 acres of park dedication. The city has an existing water main easement on the property which will remain in place after the final plat.
The council wishes for a more decorative fence or wall, rather than a chain-linked fence, that would allow more of a buffer from the noise for nearby homes.
The electric co-op acquired the properties to make up the land they will build upon through eminent domain. The Comprehensive Plan designates the property as mixed residential. Eminent domain is defined as a right of a government entity or agency to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation.
Four residents of Corcoran spoke to the council about their displeasure about the eminent domain being invoked on the properties that were obtained and the location of the substation.
“We never like to see people resort to eminent domain,” Council Member Jeremy Nichols said in response to those who did speak who felt that Wright Hennepin ‘bullied’ them into giving up their land through eminent domain. “In this particular situation, the eminent domain isn’t being done by the city, it is being by Wright Hennepin which has its own eminent domain authority. There is nothing we can do as a city about that process.”
“I agree with you, it’s the most unamerican thing you can do is when a big entity comes and makes someone sell their property to them,” Council Member Jonathan Bottema added. “I’m very much against it, however, we can’t use the process of how they acquired the site in our decision of whether or not the site goes through.”
According to Wright Hennepin, the site was chosen out of 10 other locations because of its proximity to an existing transmission line that has enough capacity to accommodate future residential and commercial developments, access to existing distribution lines, land size and more.
The council has until May 31 to approve the preliminary plat and site plan for the substation, but hopes to gain feedback from the Planning Commission first before doing so.
