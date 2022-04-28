Jason Ziemer, Rogers Community Development Director and City Planner, announced at the April 12 City Council meeting that it would be his last appearance. He has been with the city since December 2017.
“The city has a lot going for it,” Ziemer said. “Thanks, and good luck.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki replied, “Thank you for your hard work over the last four years. Good luck in your future endeavors.”
In a phone interview April 13, Ziemer said he has been looking at other opportunities for the last few months. “I’m not jumping into anything right away,” he said.
He also said he is working on his doctorate in public administration. “I need time to finish my dissertation,” Ziemer said.
He acknowledged that his departure April 15 and Associate Planner Max Pattsner’s previously announced departure on May 6 will leave two holes in the Planning Department.
“The city has a good staff; they can manage it,” Ziemer said.
“There are a lot of things going on in Rogers,” he said, citing the city’s downtown redevelopment project as well as 800 new residential units approved so far in 2022.
A document on the City Council’s April 12 consent agenda titled “Separation agreement and release and waiver of all claims,” which was not discussed at the City Council meeting, stated that Ziemer “will resign from employment with the city in good standing as of April 15, 2022.”
The document stated that “the city and Ziemer wish to end their employment relationship amicably.”
“The parties wish to resolve all potential issues through this agreement in the interest of avoiding disputes, which could be expensive and time consuming, that may in any way arise out of Ziemer’s employment with the city and his separation from employment with the city,” the agreement said.
Among the stipulations in the agreement were these:
• Ziemer will be granted four months of severance pay. His annual salary in 2021 was $103,376.
• Ziemer will receive one-half of his accrued sick pay, and all of his remaining vacation time.
“The city does not owe Ziemer anything in addition to the promises of the city contained in this agreement, other than final pay procedures,” the agreement said. All payments by the city to Ziemer will be paid in a lump sum.
The agreement also said, “Nothing in this agreement is intended to be, nor will it be deemed to be, an admission of liability by the city or its present and former City Council members, employees or agents that they have violated any policy, contract, state, federal or local statute or ordinance, administrative regulation or principle of common law, or that they have engaged in any wrongdoing whatsoever, the same being expressly denied.”
According to the agreement, Ziemer agreed that he has had an opportunity to be represented by legal counsel, and that he will not sue the city or file complaints or charges against the city.
When asked for a comment about Ziemer’s departure, City Administrator Steve Stahmer said, “I would say that Jason had been with the city for almost four-and-a-half years, and he has recently been considering and pursuing some other career goals, something that he’s been open about.”
Stahmer continued, “In the bigger picture, the Planning Department is facing two other openings in positions that Jason would supervise (one new position and one that will become vacant in May with the resignation/relocation of Associate Planner Max Pattsner). With those two openings (the only other positions underneath of Jason’s position of City Planner), and with Jason looking at other career options, both parties agreed that this was the right time to go separate directions and look toward the future of the department. There is no disciplinary action/complaint of misconduct (in either direction) behind the agreement.”
Ziemer’s replacement has not been selected, according to Stahmer. “We will begin working on a replacement right away, and filling the other needs of the department, but there is no formal process at this point,” Stahmer said. “In the meantime, existing staff will share the position’s duties with those being split between myself, Max Pattsner (for as long as he is here), with assistance from other department heads. We’ll use a planning consultant as necessary given workloads/applications, etc., as we have done in the past when the planning function has been vacant.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.