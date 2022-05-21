The Central Minnesota Arts Board awarded $28,500 in Arts Scholarships to nineteen students. Five of the 19 students are from the St. Michael-Albertville area, they each received $1,500.
The Student Arts Scholarship Program is designed to support individuals entering or enrolled in an accredited institution and who are pursuing undergraduate degrees in the arts. Applicants are eligible to receive up to four Student Arts Scholarships in a lifetime.
A panel of volunteer artists, arts professionals and educators evaluate each applicant according to established criteria. The Central Minnesota Arts Board directors received the recommendation from the panel and awarded funding to applicants that scored the highest.
The students who were awarded from the St. Michael-Albertville area include:
• Megan McDowell from Albertville. McDowell will be studying Animation and Digital Media at University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, Wisconsin.
• Camryn Lukkar from St. Michael. Lukkar will be studying Fine Arts at Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Minneapolis.
• Amelia Johnson from St. Michael. Johnson will be studying Art Education at University of Minnesota, Duluth.
• Megan Otte from St. Michael. Otte will be studying Interior Design at University of Wisconsin Stout, Menomonie, Wisconsin.
• Samantha Brown from St. Michael. Brown will be studying Technical Theatre at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Anoka.
