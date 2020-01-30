Helping patients plan a safe discharge is an initiative ingrained in Allina Health’s forensic nursing services within the Twin Cities and north and south metro.
Part of a safe release includes having a charged phone to reach emergency contacts.
“Patients arrive at our hospitals, unexpectedly following a traumatic event and often their phones are not charged,” Kelly Nelson-Cichosz, lead forensic nurse at Mercy Hospital, said. Not having a charged phone or access to a charger poses a challenge when discharging patients, because many people rely on their cellular device to access important phone numbers.
Nelson-Cichosz recently switched over from her sexual assault nurse role at Unity Hospital to a leadership position through Allina’s forensic nursing program, which includes a total of 34 forensic nurse examiners. In addition to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Nelson-Cichosz’ home base, Allina’s forensic nurse examiners are available 24 hours a day and every day of the year at Allina hospitals in Minneapolis, Plymouth, Buffalo, Cambridge, Wyoming, Princeton, Fridley, Hastings and St. Paul.
Last year, the program provided care to more than 700 patients, 300 of which were victims of domestic assault, Nelson-Cichosz said. Forensic nurse examiners not only provide care to victims of sexual assault, but through an expanded program, they also treat victims of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, elder abuse and child maltreatment.
Nelson-Cichosz is always looking for ways to address the number of uncharged phones that patients have when a traumatic event brings them in for exams at Allina hospitals. To build up a supply of chargers to keep at each hospital, she recently teamed up with fellow nurses and local advocacy groups to organize a collection drive of chargers and monetary donations to purchase chargers via Facebook.
CHARGER DRIVE
The charger drive launched Jan. 7 and continued through Jan. 22. By the middle of the fundraiser, Nelson-Cichosz said they exceeded their goal in both physical and monetary donations. “Everything collected will be used to continue our excellent care to our victim survivors and improve our ability to safely discharge our patients.”
Throughout the drive, Allina’s forensic team partnered with Alexandra House of Anoka and Blaine, which provides support to victims of violence. Both groups promoted the initiative and collected donations.
Through a permanent partnership, Alexandra House provides medical advocacy, shelter and follow-up care to patients at Allina Health Mercy Hospital and Allina Health Mercy, Unity Campus. “The services and resources they provide to our patients is immeasurable, and we are so thankful for their help and support,” Nelson-Cichosz said.
Now that the collection drive is over, the chargers will be divvied up between 17 Allina hospitals as well as Alexandra House and Anoka County. The forensic nursing program will assess the needs of other advocacy groups they work with and further disperse the chargers if needed, Nelson-Cichosz added.
Collection drive collaborators like Rebecca Hintz of Champlin used their personal social media to promote the collection. Hintz has been an advocate for Alexandra House for about a year, but she has been doing advocacy work for four years.
Alexandra House partners with Allina’s forensic nursing program to offer free advocacy services to assault victims at hospitals. “We don’t change the trajectory of anybody’s life with what we do, but we can make a difference in the short time that we’re with them in the hospital,” Hintz said.
ADVOCACY WORK
Hintz got involved in advocacy work because she is a survivor of sexual assault and didn’t have anyone by her side to confide in. “I had to go through this all on my own,” she recalled. Although there were times where she wanted to quit, she is motivated by remembering her “lonely journey.” “After I started, I thought I don’t ever want another person to have to be alone through this journey.”
On Jan. 9, Hintz shared details about the fundraiser with the Champlin Community Group on Facebook, and she offered to personally pick up iPhone and Android phone chargers that area residents were willing to donate. She decided to spread the word because she noticed the need for chargers firsthand through advocacy work. “It is a real issue — I bought an extra charger myself to have in what I call my advocacy bag.”
Although there are plenty of chargers to go around now, Hintz shared that Alexandra House will be hosting new advocate training in April for anyone interested in volunteering to help victims of assault. Those interested, can reach out to Jess Tabbutt, volunteer services coordinator, at 763-795-5452.
“We are incredibly appreciative to all that have contributed,” Nelson-Cichosz. This included Allina EMS staff, Alexandra House staff and volunteers, Verizon Wireless in Shakopee and individuals who donated. “This is a great example of the wonderful people we have in our communities and the work that can be accomplished when we work together.”
