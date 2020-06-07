Renée Cardarelle, a resident of Annandale since 1988 and non-profit professional for 20 years, has filed to run for the Minnesota House of Representatives as a DFL and SEIU Property Services Union endorsed candidate.
Cardarelle said, “I’m honored to have the people in Wright County select me as their Democratic nominee. I find alignment with the ideals of economic well-being for rural communities, fair competition and preventing price discrimination, respect for humanity and recognition of our immigrant heritage, a strong system of public education at all levels, increased use of renewable energy sources, policies that enforce honest conduct by government officials, community-based affordable health care for all, preservation of biodiversity and wilderness, the independent status of Social Security and the right of workers to organize and bargain collectively. These are all reflected in the DFL platform and in the work of SEIU, both of which I support.”
She is committed to strengthening communities by fighting for strong local governments that protect the rights of the people. She believes Wright County is a viable and thriving community that is worth investing in. “We have a good standard of living, wonderful lakes and natural environment and good school systems,” she said. “We need to continue to support and enhance our communities so all who live here thrive.”
