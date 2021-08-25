Practically self-taught, Bo Vescio knew he wanted to work on and restore cars since he was 19 and had started that work with his father. It was a dream come true when he opened his own shop in 2000, and 21 years later the dream is still going.
Vescio’s Customizing & Restorations, located in Rogers at 21010 Commerce Blvd., will celebrate its 20th anniversary Aug. 29 after being rescheduled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The open house, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is an annual client appreciation event that the Vescios look forward to every year when they get to know their customers and show off more than 50 custom cars.
“We love to bring together past, current and future clients and car enthusiasts, give them an opportunity to show their cars, meet each other, enjoy a fun afternoon with great food, friends and a few give-aways,” Bo Vescio said.
The Vescios moved to Rogers, where their business was located, in 2002 after the birth of their son.
Bo Vescio has not run the shop alone –it is a family affair. Marrying his high school sweetheart, Laura, in 1994, she is a co-owner managing marketing, events, PR and quality control.
They also have two children, including their son, Chase, who after graduating from Dunwoody College of Technology works at the shop. Their daughter, Marissa, also has worked in the office in the summer. The Vescios, along with their crew of 10 employees, cultivate an open and creative atmosphere, and welcome customers to visit.
“We have the most talented team of technicians in the Midwest. Everyone who works here has a passion for classic restorations and the industry. We are truly a family-owned business,” Bo Vescio said. “Ours isn’t a transactional business. Many of the projects we work on take several months. We foster relationships with our clients, many who have become repeat customers and lifelong friends.”
Vescio’s manages up to 25-30 projects at any given time, specializing in customization and restorations of classic cars, including fabrications and specialized paint. Projects can range from metal fabrication, body work, painting, chopping, channeling, light engine work, and more.
Bo Vescio has worked over the years on award winning rides such as “Red Pig 2” a fully customized red ‘69 Mercedes that went on to win the Fuel Curve award, Builder’s Choice awards and was featured on the cover of Goodguys magazine and exhibited in the 3M booth at= SEMA, a trade show for automotive specialists. There was also the ‘40 Ford Panel truck, which earned the Prestigious Painter Award from House of Kolor in 2012. Vescio’s first restoration was his dad’s ‘51 Plymouth, which has been in the family since Bo could drive.
The Vescio family has aspirations for the next 20 years that look toward the family and their clients.
“We’re excited to continue to encourage this hobby and passion for our clients by building and restoring their special cars and trucks, and to watch our son learn the business and build his reputation as a great hot rod builder and painter, and eventually take over this shop or start his own,” Bo Vescio said.
To learn more about Vescio’s, contact Bo or Lauren at 763-428-3190 or at vescioscustoms@gmail.com.
