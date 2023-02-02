Residents of St. Michael and Medina can now grab their coffee for the day from these two new Caribou Coffee locations. The Caribou Coffee cabins made their debut on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The St. Michael location is near the intersection of Highway 241 and Oakwood Parkway. The coffee shop’s address is 4199 Oakwood Parkway NE. Hours of operation are: Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location phone number is 763-297-9399.
Medina’s location is near the intersection of Highway 55 and Pinto Drive. The coffee shop’s address is 3692 Pinto Drive. Hours of operation are going to be: Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location phone number is 763-299-1727.
Construction of for the Medina location started in June 2022 and the construction of the St. Michael location began in July 2022. According to Brand Communications Manager of Caribou Coffee Lindsay Bosley, Caribou has been looking at the two sites in St. Michael and Medina for several years.
Both of the Caribou Coffee cabins are a little bit under 600 square feet and have a drive-thru and walk-up windows. There is no indoor seating.
“In recent years, especially since the pandemic, we’ve seen guests really desire greater speed. Our cabins provide fast service and shorter wait times. The cabins are designed for speed and convenience,” Bosley said.
She explained that Caribou chose these specific locations in Medina and St. Michael because of their accessibility to commuters on their way to work, students before and after school, and other community members.
The Caribou Coffee cabins will have grand opening celebrations on Friday, Feb. 3. Guests visiting during the grand opening get $1 off any large or extra large beverage.
At 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 during the celebration, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony. Additionally, on Feb. 4 and 5, for every visit during the grand opening weekend, Caribou will donate $1 to local organizations.
“We get organizations that we have big partnerships with, but we also take input from the teams in the field on what impact they would like to have in their community,” Bosley said.
She continued, “For the St. Michael cabin we are giving back to one of our long-standing partners, the American Red Cross. We’ve done several donations and give-back programs with them in the last few years. In Medina, we’re taking a more local approach and we’re donating to the Hamel Lions Club based on feedback from our team members at the location.”
Caribou Coffee was founded in 1992 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company has more than 700 coffeehouses worldwide. Their coffee is sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. They use 100% clean label beverages, with no artificial sweeteners and no artificial coloring.
Director of Operations at Caribou Coffee, Rianna Matter, has been working for Caribou Coffee for around 15 years and oversees multiple locations including the new St. Michael Caribou Coffee.
“We’re excited to be in the community and offer our platform to the guests in St. Michael,” Matter said.
The Medina and St. Michael locations will both employ around 20 people. Anyone who wants to apply to become a team member at either of these locations can apply at cariboucoffee.com/careers/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.