Residents of St. Michael and Medina can now grab their coffee for the day from these two new Caribou Coffee locations. The Caribou Coffee cabins made their debut on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The St. Michael location is near the intersection of Highway 241 and Oakwood Parkway. The coffee shop’s address is 4199 Oakwood Parkway NE. Hours of operation are: Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location phone number is 763-297-9399.

