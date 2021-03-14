Throughout its 93 national locations, Shopko Optical prides itself on being an outlet for quality eye care and eyewear. And in November 2020, one of its 11 new locations opened its doors in Champlin.
The timing of opening Champlin’s location coincides with a rebranding of their initiative Project Eyecare to a new name: Kids in Focus. Along with help from local Lions Clubs, Kids in Focus will help provide kids ages 5-17 with complimentary eye care and eye wear.
Shopko provides each location with 10 vouchers that give kids a free eye exam and eye wear. More Shopko locations are set to include Hudson, Wisconsin, Savage, Vadnais Heights, and others in the metro area.
“We truly believe every child deserves quality eye care and the Kids in Focus program will do that,” regional manager Michelle Bender said.
According to the American Optometric Association, one in four children have an undetected vision issue, and according to All About Vision, 60% of learning disabilities are associated with vision problems.
Given those statistics, the need for quality eye care for children is obvious and Shopko Optical is ready and excited to help.
“The mission is to enrich the lives of kids in need to contribute to visual wellness,” Bender said.
