Just in time for the holiday shopping season to begin, the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes streetscape project has been completed. A ribbon cutting, officially opening the new space, took place Nov. 14 at the Shoppes in Maple Grove.
Construction took place over the spring and summer to revamp part of the streetscape at the Shoppes in the central area. The former pedestrian-only area was remodeled and the plaza space with a fountain, seating areas and multi-tiered mezzanine area were removed.
The new remodel of the area has brought a new design and provided modern elements and lifestyles features to the Shoppes.
The targeted renovations of the area included a redesigned Central Plaza area with three fire features, Tivoli lighting and open space for dynamic activities, programming and events, all without compromising functionality. There are also interactive gathering spaces throughout with seasonal landscape and Adirondack chairs to encourage conversation and catching up with friends and family.
The addition of 31 storefront parking spaces will add ease and convenience to the shopper’s overall experience. The Shoppes says the opening of roads for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic will create an improved flow through the center while also adding increased visibility for retailers.
“The new amenities invite and encourage leisurely interests, with small areas for quiet reflection and intimate conversation,” said Jennie Zafft, The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes’ Marketing Director. “Enjoy the magic of the central plaza at sundown when the Tivoli lighting strung from the rooftops lights up the skyline or find yourself getting lost in the warm glow of a fire feature. Already we’ve seen our guests using the new spaces to relax, connect and find respite within the bustling atmosphere.”
This is not the first time The Shoppes has embarked on targeted renovations to help the shopping center evolve with the changing needs of guests and retailers; for example, the parking renovations in 2015. Parallel parking spaces were converted to angled spots which are easier to pull-in and additional parallel spaces were added in areas that had not previously offered parking. The reconfiguration of the parking created an additional 106 spots on the interior of the shopping center.
The recent changes further establish The Shoppes as a destination, while also providing more access to retailers at the center.
