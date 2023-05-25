A taste of French-inspired baked goods is coming to Maple Grove.

The state’s first Paris Baguette, an international bakery cafe, will be opening at 7855 Elm Creek Blvd. near Brick and Bourbon.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments