Order Thanksgiving in from these local businesses

Whether it was the pandemic blues or Gov. Walz’s mandate that disrupted your Thanksgiving plans, consider supporting a local restaurant by ordering a meal of gratitude for pick-up or delivery.
Dehmer’s Meat Market & Deli: Heat and serve meals including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry fixins and dinner rolls. 401 Central Ave E, Saint Michael, 497-2455, dehmers.com
Main Street Farmer Eatery: Wild acres chicken liver stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted root vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, rosemary garlic bread loaf and a whole pumpkin pie. 21 Main St. S, Saint Michael,777-9395, mainstreetfarmer.com
Cornerstone Cafe: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, a relish tray, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and a loaf of bread. 154 W Broadway St., Monticello, 295-3888, cornerstonecafe.com
Robert’s Craft Kitchen & Bar at Medina Entertainment: Turkey breast, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, scalloped corn and baked rolls with butter. 500 Highway 55, Medina, 478-6661, medinaentertainment.com/roberts-at-medina/
Redstone Grill: Turkey, gravy, cornbread, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, choice of garlic mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes or macaroni and cheese, choice of green beans, carrots or asparagus, choice of pumpkin pie, bourbon pecan pie or pumpkin cheesecake. 12109 Main St. N, Maple Grove, 420-0232, redstonegrill.com/restaurants/maple-grove/
The Brother’s Eatery: Turkey breast, glazed carrots, green beans, stuffing, gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. 8230 Bridge St., Rockford, 477-0015, thebrotherseatery.net
Villa Bar & Grill: Dinners available on Thanksgiving for takeout are as follows. Traditional turkey dinner, prime rib dinner, pot roast dinner, lobster mac and cheese, country baked ham, full rack of BBQ ribs, grilled mahi mahi, pecan pie, pumpkin pie, french silk pie, or any items from the regular menu. 11935 59th Pl. NE, Albertville, 497-4399, villabarandgrill.com/
Peg’s Countryside Cafe: Turkey dinner, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, seasonal vegetable (corn or salad) and a dinner roll with butter. 842 Highway 55, Hamel, 478-6869, pegscountrysidecafe.com
