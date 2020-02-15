Maple Grove restaurant joins ‘chicken sandwich wars’

Famous Dave’s restaurant in Maple Grove has joined the “chicken sandwich wars” by creating its own sandwich.
The sandwich, which represents the authentic southern home cooking of founder Famous Dave Anderson’s childhood, will be served a la carte on a buttery bun with spicy-sweet pickles and Dave’s comeback sauce, all for $5.
Famous Dave’s General Manager Scott Nelson said, “Famous Dave’s has always been BBQ, best BBQ in America, for us to push into this whole chicken sandwich wars, we strive to be the best.”
The chicken sandwiches are made fresh to order.
Nelson said the staff at the restaurant is passionate about the sandwich, too. He said when a new menu item brought in, staff gives its feedback. “There feedback is so crucial, because they are working with the customers,” he added. “They stand behind the new sandwich.”
Dave’s father, Jimmie Anderson, a Choctaw Indian from Idabel, Oklahoma, was so passionate about the southern food he grew up on that he would drive Dave’s mother, Iris — a Hayward, Wisconsin, native — would drive South almost every other weekend. As Iris was learning to cook southern meals, Jimmie and Iris would make the drive to buy the right ingredients that could only be found in the South: spicy peppers, hot sauce, the perfect cornmeal for honey buttered cornbread, and White Lily flour for fluffy buttermilk biscuits.
The chicken sandwich is available for both dine-in and to-go orders.
