Maple Grove business brings modern take on yoga

One new business in Maple Grove is offering a fresh perspective on yoga.
YogaSix is a fitness boutique that brings a new and modern take on the practice of yoga. Michelle Boss and Scott Walters are the owners and operators of the new studio, located at 8056 Wedgewood Lane.
The studio introduces people of all ages and abilities to the various health and wellness benefits of the brand’s unique take on yoga, in a welcoming, modern and calming environment. The Maple Grove studio is the first of two locations in Minnesota.
A variety of yoga classes are offered at YogaSix to encompass everything from deep stretching to stress relief to high intensity training. Offering six core formats — Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power and Y6 Sculpt Flow — each class caters to every fitness level and strengthens the mind-body connection.
FINDING YOGASIX
Boss worked in corporate America for over 20 years before deciding to make a career shift to an industry she was passionate about.
“The decision to leave corporate America took me a few years, it was not easy,” she said. “Over my 20+ years, I learned so much from a lot of great people and formed wonderful friendships. Ultimately it came down to really wanting to do something to positively impact lives in a meaningful way. I loved the idea of getting into the fitness industry, and while doing our research, I found yoga.”
She looked into pursuing her own fitness business when she found YogaSix and decided to try yoga. Immediately, Boss fell in love with all that yoga had to offer and knew YogaSix was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.
“Yoga is great for physical fitness, but there is so much more,” Boss added. “Yoga benefits the mind and body. The total mind/body experience of yoga was a game changer for me. I knew this was it.”
She said being pretty new to yoga herself, she completely understood some of the barriers that might keep people from trying it..
Walters has operated a family-owned business for over 25 years. When Boss introduced YogaSix to him, he loved the concept and what it has to offer the community.
DECISION TO COME TO MAPLE GROVE
“I’m excited to bring YogaSix to the Maple Grove community,” said Boss. “Maple Grove was our location before we even knew what we wanted to do. We love the fact that Maple Grove has an abundance of seemingly everything. Eat, shop, get your business done and have fun!”
The new Maple Grove studio plans to join the fitness community by making an impression with its unique version of yoga. Particularly notable about YogaSix is its use of modern language instead of Sanskrit to describe its practice, as the traditional language can be intimidating and baffling to newcomers. The studio provides class options for everybody, from beginners seeking a recovery to more advanced students.
There are six core formats at YogaSix. They are: Y6 101 (Develop strength, flexibility, comfort level and stamina), Y6 Restore (This class is designed to open the major muscle groups), Y6 Slow Flow (Gently engage, open and strengthen the body by tapping into accessible poses, fluid movement and breath), Y6 Hot (Sweat in our heated practice room), Y6 Power (Hot, strength building, full body blasts designed to build focus, endurance and flexibility), and Y6 Sculpt & Flow (Blend of yoga, weight training and cardio bursts).
What makes YogaSix different? Boss said there is state of the art heating and humidity used at the new studio.
“Our methodology guides students from simple to complex, allowing students to find what works best for them,” she added. “We are not in the business of correcting students. We don’t believe that there is one perfect version of a pose, but rather we acknowledge that everyone’s body is unique and our teachers are there to support and offer guidance and encouragement in finding what is best for them.”
She said there is also a great sense of community and has been told by members that simply coming into the studio makes them feel good. Boss added, “People love getting to know us and each other, and we love getting to know them. This is something that lifts me up every day.”
“At YogaSix we believe that we’re all on a journey where together we can grow, becoming better and better,” Boss said. “We believe we all deserve to feel alive in the healthiest way, with strong bodies and calm minds. We believe in each other, and our power together.”
YogaSix Maple Grove is open Monday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. More information about the new studio can be found at yogasix.com/location/maple-grove and the studio can be contacted by email at maplegrove@yogasix.com or by phone at 763-999-1247.
