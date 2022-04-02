As his time in high school came to an end, Dominic Hanlin knew what he wanted to do next: “I wanted to be a business owner,” he said.
So, naturally, he went to business school and began working as a pool technician, which the 20-year-old Hanlin has done the last four summers. “It was a good start to my business career,” Hanlin said.
Using the formula from the pool business, Hanlin decided to start his own endeavor: a snow removal company called Trusted Snow Removal.
Every time a snowfall hits the metro area, Hanlin, based in the Andover and Champlin area, and his five other employees go out to 50 different properties throughout the suburbs, with 48-inch shovels and snowblowers at the ready to tackle however much snow awaited them.
Because Hanlin, who said it takes roughly 20-30 minutes on each property, has a lot of homes to cover when fluffy precipitation hits, he often has late nights of work. During the last major snowfall a couple of weeks ago, Hanlin and his crews were out until 5 a.m., but the late nights have no factor on Hanlin’s ability to do his job well.
“We make sure everything is done well,” Hanlin said.
After the snowfall, each property has Hanlin’s calling card: sharp lines, clean curves, and a clear driveway and sidewalk. Doing a good job is paramount for Hanlin. But above all for him, it is all about customer service and making the clients happy. “I want the customers to be first,” Hanlin said.
He said, “The most rewarding part is making customers happy. It’s not about the money. You’re helping people out.”
Prospective clients can reach out to Trusted Snow Removal on Facebook and soon on a website.
