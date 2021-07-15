Drive through Champlin on Highway 169 and you might not notice every local business bordering the busy road. But tucked away off of 120th Avenue is one that seeks to serve the Champlin community with small-town care: PrinsBank.
Founded in Prinsburg, Minnesota over 100 years ago, PrinsBank acquired their current Champlin location in 2010 and has served the community for over a decade. And beginning in 2020, they started a remodeling process that sought to rebrand the building to fit their company vision.
“We wanted to come in and do some of our own branding,” vice president and Champlin branch manager Joe Ulferts said.
Some of the changes include a bigger area by the safety deposit boxes, expanded teller lines, new wall coverings and paint, and a more aesthetically pleasing lobby.
While Ulferts said they were initially closed for a month and a half at the beginning of the pandemic, they opened their lobby thereafter and have been open ever since, even through the year-long remodeling.
Now almost finished with the project, Prinsbank is hosting an open house on July 15 for customers to come in and see the new-look building. Just one way the local business is extending its hand to build connections with Champlin.
“Our strength is our customer service,” Ulferts, who has worked nearly 30 years for PrinsBank, said. “Champlin has the community feel where people know each other and take care of each other.”
For the average driver on Hwy. 169, PrinsBank may just be another building that becomes fuzzy outside the car window. For those who devote their time to the business, it is a diamond in the rough. “I think we’re a hidden gem in the Champlin community,” Ulferts said.
