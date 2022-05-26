Dual-concept restaurant opens in Granite City building

Two restaurants – one building. A dual-concept restaurant location in Maple Grove is now serving breakfast along with lunch and dinner.
Granite City Brewery has now combined its space with Village Inn. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. patrons can purchase items from the Village Inn menu. And from 11 a.m. to close, people can choose from Granite City’s dinner menu. Both menus will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BBQ Holdings CEO Jeff Crivello said guests can expect famous food and famous service in a fun, familiar atmosphere.
“One of our pillars of growth is to fill unused capacity in our current casual dining restaurants,” he said. “This means ghost kitchens, dual concepts and virtual brands. Marrying our new, upscale Village Inn concept with Granite City is an example of two restaurants under one roof – a dual concept. The new Village Inn features the famous economical items you know from a legacy Village Inn, but also we have innovated the menu to include some premium offerings such as cheesecake French toast, French silk French toast, and some healthier offerings such as acai bowls and avocado toast.”
The Maple Grove building was chosen for the dual concept because of its prime location. Adam Lehr, BBQ Holdings senior vice president of operations, said, “It’s in our corporate backyard, and the community has some Village Inn brand recognition.”
With that recognition, both Crivello and Lehr believe this new concept will also be a benefit to the city of Maple Grove.
“This location is bringing a great breakfast/brunch spot to the city,” Crivello said. “It also brings jobs and opportunities for team members.”
Since opening the dual concept earlier this spring, there has been feedback from restaurant patrons. “We’ve had tremendous positive feedback from the community,” Lehr said. “They’ve been very excited about good food, good service and a benefit to the community.”
Crivello said they are looking to the future. He said, “This is our first test of this particular dual concept. If successful, we will expand this to other Granite City locations.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.