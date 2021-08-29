Dakota Supply Group has announced plans to open a new branch in Rogers this December. It will be DSG’s 12th location in Minnesota and its 44th across six states. The new facility is located in the Gateway North Business Park at 6035 Queens Ave NE, just north of Rogers along Highway 101.

DSG has been serving customers in the greater Minneapolis area from its Plymouth location. Having another facility in the northwest area is another step in its overall effort to bring world-class customer experience directly to this important market. The new facility will service the plumbing, HVAC and electrical needs in this growing area.

“We’re excited to open a location in this area of the Northwest Metro. It will help our current and future customers save travel time to get the materials they need,” Clark Marshall, the Minnesota General Manager said. “This is a bustling, high-growth area with expanding infrastructure being built.”

DSG is one of the Midwest’s leading distributors of innovative products and services for the following industries: electrical, plumbing, HVAC/R, utility, communications, automation, waterworks and on-site sewer, water and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with over 800 employee-owners in 43 locations across six states: Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

