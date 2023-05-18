Huttner Enterprises is an automotive repair facility located in Dayton. It is an auto repair, performance and technology shop. It is a small family-owned and operated business run by Tim and Roxy Huttner along with their two sons, Norris and Tyler.

Huttner Enterprises is a one-stop shop for auto maintenance and repair, automotive technology, performance, custom engine builds, factory level programming and auto tech services.

