Tim Huttner (second from right) and his wife Roxy (second from left) opened Huttner Enterprises in Dayton just over 25 years ago. Today, the family-owned and operated automotive repair facility is also run with the help of the Huttner’s two sons, Norris and Tyler.
Huttner Enterprises is located at 13531 Balsam Lane in Dayton. The family-owned and operated business is hosting an open house Friday, May 19.
Huttner Enterprises is an automotive repair facility located in Dayton. It is an auto repair, performance and technology shop. It is a small family-owned and operated business run by Tim and Roxy Huttner along with their two sons, Norris and Tyler.
Huttner Enterprises is a one-stop shop for auto maintenance and repair, automotive technology, performance, custom engine builds, factory level programming and auto tech services.
In an era of fast-paced urbanization, the Huttner’s made a conscious decision to make Dayton the home for Huttner Enterprises. The automotive repair shop started out in a one-stall garage. About 25 years ago, the Huttner’s came to Dayton (as most people do) because of the small town feel.
“We sought out Dayton to build a home at first but had to find a commercial spot for our shop,” the Huttners said. “We saw the growing potential for our type of business. We found a soy bean field that was zoned commercial in 1996.”
Tim and Roxy Huttner built a six-stall automotive repair facility, that following spring. It didn’t take long for the business to outgrow the space. The Huttner’s finally expanded the building last fall. This expansion almost tripled the size, by adding on 12 new bays.
Huttner Enterprises would like to invite everyone to its expansion open house on Friday, May 19, from noon to 7 p.m. Come visit with team and fellow clients at 13531 Balsam Lane.
Tim Huttner (with his family support) is a true entrepreneur. He started the business with earning the trust and respect of his first client and very first vendor. There have surely been some ups and downs but with his determination always works through it.
He is very ambitious and always strives to make things happen. He is inventive and holds two patents. One is a tool called “The Ring Pull” which measures ring resistance on a motor. The other is a hydrogen assist computer for vehicles, as an alternate energy source.
Tim and Roxy Huttner are proud of both their sons and now their families. The boys have always played an active role in the auto repair business. Tim and Roxy Huttner said, that in their aging years, “it’s wonderful to see our sons stepping up and putting in as much as it takes to keep the business running.”
Norris Huttner went to Anoka Tech for automotive technician along with tow truck training. Tyler Huttner holds business and biomed degrees.
Roxy Huttner stated she loves the fact that the family is together every day, now including the first grand baby. She says, “Being employed with family (immediate family) comes with challenges. The bad days are bad but the good days are better!”
Huttner Enterprises is quite active within the Dayton community. Huttner Enterprises along with Excel Roofing are in their six-year sponsorship for the Dayton Community Car Show which is held on some Fridays in summer. See Facebook- Dayton Community Car show for event dates.
Huttner Enterprises and the Dayton community share a common set of values. That is, “To treat everyone with care and respect. Huttner Enterprises has always tried to embrace their clients as extended family.
Tim and Roxy added, “Huttner Enterprises will continue to emphasis on delivering great customer experiences. Our family would like to express Thank you to our client base and the Dayton community for their continued support.”
