Champlin Pizza Ranch manager wins national award

One of Champlin’s business managers is now a nationally-recognized leader. In mid-June, Rafael Rola, manager of Pizza Ranch in Champlin, was given the company’s Manager of the Year award out of 224 nationwide locations during the 2022 National Conference.

“Rafael Rola is the perfect example of a team leader that leverages his restaurant experience to manage others and give back to his team and community in more ways than one,” Adrie Groeneweg, founder and president of Pizza Ranch, said in a press release. “As a mentor to many, Rola invests his time and resources to help his team navigate the day-to-day challenges, learn and grow in their positions, and ultimately, contribute to Pizza Ranch Champlin in a way that’s rewarding to each employee. His passion for the restaurant growth of his peers has earned his place as Manager of the Year.”

