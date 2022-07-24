Champlin Pizza Ranch manager wins national award

One of Champlin’s business managers is now a nationally-recognized leader. In mid-June, Rafael Rola, manager of Pizza Ranch in Champlin, was given the company’s Manager of the Year award out of 224 nationwide locations during the 2022 National Conference.
“Rafael Rola is the perfect example of a team leader that leverages his restaurant experience to manage others and give back to his team and community in more ways than one,” Adrie Groeneweg, founder and president of Pizza Ranch, said in a press release. “As a mentor to many, Rola invests his time and resources to help his team navigate the day-to-day challenges, learn and grow in their positions, and ultimately, contribute to Pizza Ranch Champlin in a way that’s rewarding to each employee. His passion for the restaurant growth of his peers has earned his place as Manager of the Year.”
Ask anyone associated with Pizza Ranch in Champlin, and those qualities would perfectly describe Rola. Randall Hubin and his wife Sheryl purchased the Champlin business in the fall of 2019 and hoped to open in the spring of 2020 after remodeling. But the pandemic, like for so many other shops, put a halt to that.
“Throughout that time, Rafael stuck with us,” Hubin said at the July 11 Champlin City Council meeting. “A lot of people would have just left. But he was very committed. He kept the team together and helped hire a lot of new employees.”
By June 2021, the location officially opened for business and Rola has continued to lead ever since.
“Over the past two years, Rafael has had to work through challenges on top of challenges due to COVID as well as the riots in nearby Minneapolis. He has had to close one restaurant location, work six months in another, and then open a third location,” Hubin said. “He believed that together with his team, we could overcome these adversities and that the remodeled and expanded Champlin Pizza Ranch location would reopen and provide legendary food and service to our guests in the northern suburbs. We’re very proud and appreciative of the work he has done.”
Mayor Ryan Karasek echoed the sentiments. “This is a big deal…it’s something very special,” he said at the council meeting, where the council honored Rola for his award. “Keep up the great work.”
