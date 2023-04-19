The three shelters of the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley, Woodbury, and Coon Rapids closed their doors on April 6 due to a canine influenza outbreak. According to press releases from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the humane society, several dogs who arrived from another shelter in Oklahoma on March 23 are believed to have been exposed to canine influenza. Tests confirmed an outbreak April 10. All of the society’s nearly 200 dogs “are receiving medication and supportive care for dog flu symptoms.”
While most dogs are expected to recover, five have been euthanized thus far.
What is canine influenza?
The American Veterinary Medical Association describes the disease in detail. Canine influenza is viral infection with at least two strains in the United States. Coughing, barking, and sneezing spreads the illness. It can also be transmitted via objects like kennels, bowls, and leashes. Humans have not been known to become sick from the dog flu, but they can spread it if they touch a sick dog and then a healthy one.
To prevent canine influenza from spreading, it’s recommended that shelter staff wash their hands often, use protective equipment such as gloves, and quarantine sick or exposed dogs for four weeks.
Symptoms include coughing, nasal discharge, sneezing, lethargy and a fever. Vaccines exist for both strains of dog flu, and they may be administered to dogs at risk of catching the disease. Whether dog owners should opt to vaccinate their pets is a personal decision made better with the advice of a licensed professional.
From the society:“The decision to vaccinate depends on a myriad of factors, including how many other dogs your dog interacts with and where they travel. This is a perfect conversation for you to have with your veterinarian.”
The humane society said it has contacted those who adopted a dog between March 24 and April 6 to talk about possible dog flu exposure.
If someone adopted a dog from a humane society representative during that time frame but did not get a call, they may contact the Pet Helpline at 952-435-7738. Hours of the Pet Helpline are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The humane society has committed to providing free medication and supportive care to dogs adopted from one of its shelters between March 24 and April 6, though the animal must be experiencing symptoms of canine influenza.
Cats can get the dog flu too, but public relations strategist Brittany Baumann told the press on April 12 that none of their cats were showing symptoms. The humane society reports it is working with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health to decide when to re-open its shelters, but will likely remain closed for a few weeks longer.
Despite the circumstances, the Animal Humane Society has opted to conduct its annual Walk for Animal fundraiser 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
Animal lovers are invited to walk, partake in activities, listen to live music, eat from food trucks, and donate to the organization. The event is free with a suggested donation of $20 per person.
Fundraising larger amounts of money will leads to prizes such as t-shirts, hats, water bottles, backpacks, and custom prints by artist Risa Marie. According to the website, a donation of $1,000 translates to spaying 20 cats or x-raying eight injured animals. Fundraising prizes will be mailed after the event.
At this time, the outbreak has not impacted the Walk for Animals.
People are still encouraged to register donations online at bit.ly/2UbEo8F.
Vendors scheduled to be at the event include The BARKUTERIE Box, Bitty Kitty Brigade, Brew Park Plymouth, Cat aMEWsement, Coco/Fueled Collective, Doggone It Art, For Goodness Socks, Four Paws Gourmet, Fuzzbutt Boutique, Happy Tails Rescue, Humane Society of the United States, Leech Lake Legacy, MN Pocket Pets, Must Be Ruff, My Credit Union, My Pit Bull is Family, New Leash Rescue, Nutri Source, Pets Wants Minneapolis, PetSuites, Raising Canes, Ruff Start Rescue, Secondhand Hounds, Summer Lakes Beverage, The Café Meow, Warbucks Wares, ZoZo & Co, KCM EggRolls, Mik Mart Ice Cream, SB Concessions, Shanghai Henri’s, The Bougie Waffle, Two Rivers Kettle Korn, and VB & J’s.
