As you drive by St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West you might wonder what a 26-foot tall Dakota-style Tipi is doing by the northeast corner of the school. April 30 the Tipi was erected in a ceremony hosted by St. Michael-Albertville American Indian Parent Advisory Committee.
“It’s like a living artifact,” Director of Teaching and Learning Teri Johnson said. “The idea is to have a living cultural artifact as students are studying the history of this land, and part of that history is of the Lakota, Dakota tribe that lived here. So they are not just seeing a picture of what their nomadic homes look like, but that they can actually see it and why they actually had certain artifacts.”
The event started at 10 a.m. with the Tipi raising, then moved inside due to the stormy weather for a drum group and dancers presentation, followed by lunch. The presentations included the Spirit Boy Drum Group, singers, and grass, buckskin, jingle and fancy dancers. The historical significance of the presentations and dances were explained to the audience, such as the grass dancers would pat the grass down where they would have a new village and where new Tipis would be erected.
The St. Michael- Albertville American Indian Parent Advisory Committee is comprised of parents and former students in the STMA community. The focus of the committee is to meet the educational needs of American Indian students enrolled in STMA schools. Currently, St. Michael- Albertville School District has 48 American Indian families in the school district, totaling 72 students.
The state of Minnesota requires all school districts with 10 or more American Indian students to have an American Indian Parent Advisory Committee. Districts with 20 or more students receive Indian Education Aid and the committee oversees the use of those funds. The St. Michael-Albertville committee decided to use a portion of the funds received to make a Tipi that could be used as a living artifact outdoor classroom space for the sixth graders who study Native Americans during their history units. The Tipi will also be a place for St. Michael-Albertville American Indian families to gather for events.
“Because we’re on the original Dakota lands we decided to incorporate the Tipi to give honor to them in a real and interactive way,” committee chairperson Monica Seckerson said. “The Tipi holds many stories and teaching and this one will also, through future classes being held inside to enrich our children’s educational compass and cultural interests.”
Raising the Tipi was around a six-person job, but 75 people were in attendance for the event. According to Johnson, who helped erect the Tipi, the rainstorm that came through did not affect putting up the Tipi, but they were muddy by the end.
The Tipi is made out of a canvas material. Eleven treated poles make the frame, then the canvas is tethered down around the poles. The canvas and poles came in a kit, but the committee had to treat the poles. The committee got the canvas around a year ago and then St. Michael-Albertville American Indian families hand-painted the committee logo on the back and an eagle on the front flap during the summer of 2021.
To aid in the Tipi being used an outdoor classroom, inside there are wall panels that go through the history of the Dakota tribes. The committee did not paint the panels that will be on the inside of the Tipi, but the panels are hand-painted. Each animal that will be depicted on the inside was chosen by the committee for its importance to the Dakota tribes.
“We’re on a journey of engaging and embracing our youth in a new, old enthusiastic way bringing sparkle and excitement into the eyes of our children,” Seckerson said.
According to Johnson, the goal is to have the Tipi up every year, adding more to the interior to make it resemble more like a lived-in Tipi from the Dakota Tribe.
