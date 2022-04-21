21st Century Bank donates $100,000 for Rogers Event Center naming rights

A $100,000 donation from 21st Century Bank for the Rogers Event Center naming rights was accepted April 12 by the Rogers City Council.
By statute, the city must formally accept the donation by resolution, according to Mike Bauer, Rogers Parks and Recreation director.
The bank has been a family-owned institution since 1917, Bauer said.
The bank’s name will be featured on an external sign at the event center, and also on a sign on Main Street, according to Bauer.
Mayor Rick Ihli extended the council’s thanks to bank officials for their generous donation. “You’ve been a great business partner in the community,” Ihli said.
Downtown redevelopment project
The council approved three resolutions relating to the downtown redevelopment project.
It accepted the inspections report and letter of findings related to the creation of a tax increment financing district for the project;
The council supported the city’s grant application to the Hennepin County Environmental Response Fund for funding and complete environmental clean-up of properties within the project site;
And it authorized the city’s grant applications to the Metropolitan Council tax base revitalization account for funding to complete environmental clean-up of properties within the project site.
“The city is seeking roughly $400,000 to help with the required clean-up activities…,” Rogers Community Development Director and City Planner Jason Ziemer said in a memo to the City Council.
The project, proposed by Duffy Development, features a 40-unit senior apartment building, 64-unit workforce housing apartment building, a new commercial building, new public plazas, and open space.
In January, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (MHFA) awarded tax credit financing for phase one of the project, which includes the senior apartments, commercial building, and plaza areas adjacent to Main Street.
In addition to MHFA financing, the project currently is supported by $2,442,500 from the Metropolitan Council, $350,00 from Minnesota DEED (Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development) and $300,000 from Hennepin County, according to Ziemer.
Culver’s expansion
In other action, the council approved a site plan amendment allowing the expansion of the existing Culver’s drive-thru and parking lot at 13605 Northdale Boulevard.
According to Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner, the proposal will add approximately 2,625 square feet of new parking area on the west side of the site, extending into the adjacent outlot for the Marsh View residential development currently under construction, and add a new drive-thru lane along the west side of the Culver’s building.
“I have no issue with this at all,” Ihli said. “With the pandemic, drive-thrus are life blood. Actually, it’s a pretty good idea.”
City door access system project
The council also approved a $113,772 proposal from ECSI Integrators for updating the city’s door access system.
According to Jason Greninger, Rogers information systems director, the city currently uses two different door access systems to unlock doors at city buildings. “City staff use door access cards to enter 42 doors at Police, City Hall, Public Works, event enter and Fire Department,” Greninger said in a memo to the City Council.
The system needs to be replaced, he said, because both system manufacturers no longer provide security updates. One system is no longer manufactured, and the other system can’t be expanded at the Police Department, he said.
The proposal from the lowest of two bidders is for software that is easier to use and will provide quality service and support, according to Greninger.
