What’s on my ballot? Find out which Press candidates are up for election Nov. 8

Election Day is approaching. Area voters will be casting ballots for city council, school board, state Legislature, county races and U.S. Congress.
In Champlin, there are three seats up for election. Running for the mayoral seat are Melissa Elizodno, Megan Anne Jorgenson and Council Member Ryan Sabas. Running for the City Council Ward 1 seat are Jessica Tesdall, incumbent, and P. Voss. Candidates running for the City Council Ward 2 seat are Deborah McLellan-LaDue and incumbent Tom Moe.
On the ballot for the Dayton mayor’s seat are Mayor Dennis Fisher and City Councilor Julie Gustafson. Councilor candidates on the ballot to fill two seats include Darren Brown, incumbent David Fashant, Ryan Maltzen and incumbent Scott Salonek. Voters will also choose a candidate for a City Council special election. Those candidates are Dave Pikal and Matt Trost.
Maple Grove will have three council seats up. The only candidate on the ballot for mayor is incumbent Mark Steffenson. Voters will be choosing two of the following candidates running for city council: Samba Fall, incumbent Karen Jaeger, Kristy Janigo, Rachelle Johnson, Loren Junes, Travis Mitchell and James Robbins.
There will also be a questions on the ballot for Maple Grove voters to consider a half-cent local option sales tax to finance $90 million of community center project.
In Osseo, the mayoral seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot. Running for mayor is incumbent Duane Poppe and City Councilor Alicia Vickerman. Those running for the two council seats are incumbent Juliana Hultstrom and Mark Schulz.
Six area residents have filed for the three open seats on the Osseo School Board. Those candidates include Melody Brinkley, incumbent Thomas Brooks, Sarah Mitchell, LaDawn Severin, incumbent Tanya Simons and incumbent Kelsey Dawson Walton.
The Osseo School District will also have two referendum questions on the ballot. See the related article in this edition.
The Minnesota House District 34A race has candidates Danny Nadeau (R) and Brian Raines (DFL) running against each other. This new district, since redistricting this spring, includes the cities of Dayton, Rogers and parts of Champlin.
House District 34B candidates are Scott Simmons (R) and Melissa Hortman (DFL). This district represents parts of Champlin and a portion of Brooklyn Park. Hortman was originally elected to the District 36B seat in 2004.
The House District 37A candidates are Kristin Robbins (R) and Caitlin Cahill (DFL). The district represents the cities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina and parts of Maple Grove. Robbins has held the District 34A seat since 2019.
House District 37B candidates include John Bristol (R) and Kristin Bahner (DFL). This district represents part of Maple Grove. Bahner has held the District 34B seat since 2019.
The House District 38A candidate is Michael Nelson (DFL). This district represents the city of Osseo and parts of Brooklyn Park. Nelson has represented District 40A since 2002.
House District 42A candidates include Kathy Burkett (R) and Ned Carroll (DFL). This district represents parts of Maple Grove and parts of Plymouth.
The Senate District 34 race has Karen Attia (R) running against John Hoffman (DFL). This district represents the cities of Champlin, Dayton, Rogers and parts of Brooklyn Park. Hoffman previously was the senator for the former District 36 before redistricting this spring. He held that position beginning in 2013.
Senate District 37 candidates are Warren Limmer (R) and Farhio Khalif. This district represents the cities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, and parts of Maple Grove, Maple Plain and Medina. Limmer was previously the senator for the former District 34 and held that position beginning in 1995.
The Senate District 38 candidates are Brad Kohler (R), Susan Pha (DFL), and Mary O’Connor (Legal Marijuana Now). This district represents the cities of Osseo and Brooklyn Center and parts of Brooklyn Park.
Senate District 42 candidates include Paul Hillen (R) and Bonnie Westlin (DFL). This represents part of Maple Grove and the city of Plymouth.
In Hennepin County, there are several races. On the ballot for Hennepin County Sheriff are Joseph Banks and Dawanna Witt. Candidates for Hennepin County Attorney are Martha Holton Dimick and Mary Moriarty. The lone Three Rivers Park Commission District 2 candidate is incumbent Jennifer DeJournett.
In the race for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips will face Republican challenger Tom Weiler.
Early voting
Between now and Nov. 7, voters can put their ballots directly into the counting machines. Voting machines will be recording the votes as they are turned in, but will not report the results until after the polls close on Election Day.
In-person absentee voting is available now at city halls across Hennepin County and at the Early Vote Center in downtown Minneapolis.
The city of Champlin allows residents to vote early at City Hall Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be additional hours Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Dayton, residents can vote early at City Hall Thursday, Nov. 3, and Monday, Nov. 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon; and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Maple Grove residents can vote early at the Government Center. Hours are Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be additional voting hours Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Osseo, residents can vote Nov. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day
On Election Day, Nov. 8, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters in Osseo vote at Osseo City Hall, 415 Central Avenue.
There are four polling locations to vote in Champlin:
Precinct 1 – Little Newton’s, 111 Dean Ave. W.
Precinct 2 – Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave. N.
Precinct 3 – Servant of Christ Lutheran Church, 740 East Hayden Lake Road
Precinct 4 – Jackson Middle School, 6000 109th Ave. N.
There are three polling locations to vote in Dayton:
Precinct 1 – Dayton Public Works Building, 13700 Zanzibar Lane N.
Precinct 2 — Dayton Activity Center, 18461 Dayton St.
Precinct 3 — Dayton Elementary School, 12000 S. Diamond Lake Road
There are 15 polling locations to vote in Maple Grove:
Precinct 1 – Maple Grove Covenant Church, 9350 Upland Lane
Precinct 2 – Maple Grove Senior High School, 9800 Fernbrook Lane
Precinct 3 – Fernbrook Elementary School, 9661 Fernbrook Lane
Precinct 4 – Elm Creek Elementary School, 9830 Revere Lane
Precinct 5 – Maple Grove Public Works, 9030 Forestview Lane
Precinct 6 – Rice Lake Elementary School, 13755 89th Ave. N.
Precinct 7 – Central Park of Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way
Precinct 8 – Maple Grove Middle School, 7000 Hemlock Lane
Precinct 9 – Oak View Elementary School, 6710 East Fish Lake Road
Precinct 10 – Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road
Precinct 11 – Basswood Elementary School, 15425 Bass Lake Road
Precinct 12 – Lord of Life Church, 7401 County Road 101
Precinct 13 – Maple Grove Fire Station #5, 6900 Maple Grove Parkway N. (formerly known as Lawndale Lane N.)
Precinct 14 – Rush Creek Elementary School, 8801 County Road 101
Precinct 15 – Weaver Lake Elementary School, 15900 Weaver Lake Road
For more information, visit mnvotes.org.
