What’s on my ballot? Find out which Press candidates are up for election Nov. 8

Election Day is approaching. Area voters will be casting ballots for city council, school board, state Legislature, county races and U.S. Congress.

In Champlin, there are three seats up for election. Running for the mayoral seat are Melissa Elizodno, Megan Anne Jorgenson and Council Member Ryan Sabas. Running for the City Council Ward 1 seat are Jessica Tesdall, incumbent, and P. Voss. Candidates running for the City Council Ward 2 seat are Deborah McLellan-LaDue and incumbent Tom Moe.

