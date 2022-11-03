What’s on my ballot? Find out which Crow River candidates are up for election Nov. 8

Election Day is approaching. Area voters will be casting ballots on Nov. 8 for city council, school board, state Legislature, county races and U.S. Congress.
In Albertville, vying for the mayor seat are incumbent Jillian Hendrickson and Andy John. Those on the City Council ballot are Tarik T. Al Duri, incumbent Bob Zagorski and incumbent Rob Olson.
In Corcoran, those running for two the council member positions are Craig Espelien, incumbent Jeremy Nichols, Alan Schultz and Jason Woody. Incumbent Dean Vehrenkamp filed for the special election for the open council member seat. Incumbent Tom McKee is the only one who filed for the mayor’s seat.
The Medina City Council ballot will have the mayor and two council members. Incumbent Kathleen M. Martin is the only one who filed for the mayor’s seat. Those candidates for City Council are incumbent Todd M. Albers, incumbent Dino DesLauriers and Ryan Kaplan.
Rockford residents will be electing two of the following candidates for city council: Wyatt Gutzke, Nick Morter and incumbent Michael Werman. On the ballot for the special election for a council member position is Heather Michalik.
In Rogers, Roger A. Brown and incumbent Richard Ihli are on the ballot for mayor. Those vying for two council member seats are incumbent Mark Eiden, Amy Enga, Jonathan Patience and Sara Wahba.
In St. Michael, incumbent Keith R Wettschreck and Charles Thompson are running for the mayor’s seat. Christopher Pignato, Mayen Duffner (AKA Strawberry Lady), Scott Pedersen and incumbent Ryan Gleason are running for the two council seats.
Those appearing on the ballot for the two Elk River School Board at-large seats are John R. Anderson, J.Brian Calva, Sarah Hamlin, incumbent Kim Michels, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka and Crissy Uttech. In District 2, which is the city of Rogers, incumbent Sara Weis has filed.
In the Rockford School Board race, three of the following candidates will be elected: Lindsay Fenrich, incumbent Eric Gordee, Jamie Hillstrom and incumbent Beth Praska.
Six residents are on the ballot for three seats on the St. Michael-Albertville School Board. The candidates who filed for the general election are Peter Lemke, incumbent Tim Lewis, Elyse Shorez, incumbent Carol Steffens, Tyler Stone and Travis Weber.
The STMA School District will also have two operating levy questions on the ballot. The first question would maintain current programming and add eight staff members to reduce class sizes. The second question would restore high-potential programming, reduce middle and high school activity fees and add seven staff members to reduce class sizes.
House District 29A candidates are Sherri Leyda (DFL) and Joe McDonald (R). House District 29A covers Rockford.
The Minnesota House District 30A candidates include Walter Hudson (R) and Sonja Buckmeier (DFL). This district covers St. Michael, Albertville, Hanover, Otsego and Rockford Township.
The Minnesota House District 34A race has candidates Danny Nadeau (R) and Brian Raines (DFL) running against each other. This new district, since redistricting this spring, includes the cities of Dayton, Rogers and parts of Champlin.
The House District 37A candidates who filed are Kristin Robbins (R) and Caitlin Cahill (DFL). The district represents the cities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina and parts of Maple Grove.
The Senate District 29 candidates are Bruce Anderson (R) and Chris Brazelton (DLF). The district covers Rockford.
The Senate District 30 race has Eric Lucero (R) running against Diane Nguyen (DFL). The district covers Rockford Township, Hanover Township, St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego, Elk River and Nowthen.
The Senate District 34 race has Karen Attia (R) running against John Hoffman (DFL). This district represents the cities of Champlin, Dayton, Rogers and parts of Brooklyn Park.
Senate District 37 candidates are Warren Limmer (R) and Farhio Khalif. This district represents the cities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, and parts of Maple Grove, Maple Plain and Medina.
In Hennepin County, there are several races. On the ballot for Hennepin County Sheriff are Joseph Banks and Dawanna Witt. Candidates for Hennepin County Attorney are Martha Holton Dimick and Mary Moriarty. The lone Three Rivers Park Commissioner District 1 candidate is incumbent Marge Beard.
Wright County Board of Commissioners District 3 candidates are Jonathan Heinrichs, Jeanne Holland and Michael Potter. Candidates for the District 4 seat are Nadine Schoen and incumbent Mary Wetter.
In the race for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (DFL) will face Republican challenger Tom Weiler.
In the 6th Congressional District race, incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R) is challenged by Jeanne Hendricks (DFL).
Early voting
Between now and Nov. 7, voters can put their ballots directly into the counting machines. Voting machines will be recording the votes as they are turned in, but will not report the results until after the polls close on Election Day, Nov. 8.
In-person absentee voting is available now at city halls across Hennepin and Wright Counties. Check with each individual city to see polling hours.
Election Day
On Election Day, Nov. 8, the voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All Rockford residents vote at the Rockford Community Center, 7600 County Road 50.
In Albertville, there are two polling sites:
• Precinct 1 – STMA Middle School West, 11343 50th Street NE
• Precinct 2 – St. Albert Parish Center, 11458 57th Street NE
There are three polling locations in Corcoran:
• Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116
• Hope Community Church, 19951 Oswald Farm Road
• St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 20000 County Road 10
In Medina, there are two polling locations:
• Precinct 1 – Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24
• Precinct 2 – Hamel Community Building, 3200 Mill Drive
In Rogers, there are three polling sites:
• Precinct 1 – Rogers Activity Center (ice arena), 21080 141st Ave.
• Precinct 2 – Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive
• Precinct 3 – 21st Century Bank Event Center, 21670 Main Street
There are four polling sites in St. Michael:
• Precinct 1 – STMA High School, 5800 Jamison Ave. NE
• Precinct 2 – STMA Middle School East, 4862 Naber Ave. NE
• Precinct 3 – STMA Elementary School, 101 Central Ave.
• Precinct 4 – St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive NE
For more information, visit mnvotes.org.
