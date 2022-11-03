What’s on my ballot? Find out which Crow River candidates are up for election Nov. 8

Election Day is approaching. Area voters will be casting ballots on Nov. 8 for city council, school board, state Legislature, county races and U.S. Congress.

In Albertville, vying for the mayor seat are incumbent Jillian Hendrickson and Andy John. Those on the City Council ballot are Tarik T. Al Duri, incumbent Bob Zagorski and incumbent Rob Olson.

