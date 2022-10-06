In St. Michael, current Mayor Keith Wettschreck is running against Charles Thompson to serve the two-year mayoral term.
In the City Council race, four candidates are vying for two seats. Winners will serve four-year terms. The candidates are Christopher Pignato, Mayen Duffner (AKA Strawberry Lady), Scott Pedersen and incumbent Ryan Gleason.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
Mayor
Charles Thompson
Biographical information:
Address: 113 1st street SE St. Michael
Education: AA Fire Science. AA Emergency management
Occupation: Fire Chief city of Columbia Heights
Community involvement: 19 years on St. Michael Fire Department. Implemented the fire explorer program in St. Michael.
Contact information: chiefstmfd@msn.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
St. Michael resident for over 35 years. Army and Navy veteran. Total of 40 years in the fire service in various cities and 32 years as a fire chief working directly in local government.
I have spent my life serving others and my community. I was a firefighter in the United States Navy for eight years. I also spent four additional years serving in the United States Army Reserves.
I was a firefighter and fire Chief on St. Michel fire for 19 years. I was the fire chief for the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department for 15 years and fire chief in Columbia Heights were I currently hold that position for eight years.
I am a state and federally certified emergency management director and fire liaison and voting member of the Anoka County joint law enforcement council. I also served as the chair on various other organizations in the fire service.
My 40-year fire career and added experience working in various cities at the local government level means I understand the government process and can achieve results better than someone who does not have such a depth of understanding.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Our current city planning is not efficiently balancing the support infrastructure (business) with our rapid population expansion. To resolve this imbalance, I will be a business-friendly Mayor, actively seeking and soliciting business that better support our rapid growth.
Keith Wettschreck
Biographical information
Address: 1986 Laquey Avenue NE, St. Michael, MN, 55376
Education: Master of Arts in National Security Affairs
Occupation: Northrop Grumman Program Manager
Community involvement: St. Michael Mayor, St. Michael Catholic Church usher, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, ISD 885 Finance Committee
Contact information: 763-202-0468 (voice and text)
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I have been the St. Michael Mayor for nearly two years now and during that time St. Michael has had a highly functional City Council and city staff.
In addition, city debt has decreased by millions of dollars, St. Michael has had one of the lowest, if not the lowest, tax rates of cities in Wright County, outstanding city services have been maintained and we have an awesome new Town Center Park. I have fostered and maintained excellent working relationships with our federal, state and county elected officials.
We have guided growth, both residentially and commercially, and this growth has directly contributed to reduced debt, low taxes and outstanding city services.
In addition to serving as Mayor, I served a four-year term as a councilman prior to being elected Mayor and served on the Planning and Zoning Commission prior to being elected to Council. During my term as Mayor and Councilman I worked six budget cycles and every year we had a balanced budget with only a modest levy increase.
Lastly, I spent 26 years on active duty as a commissioned Naval Officer where I practiced servant leadership and I continue to practice that as Mayor.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
St. Michael is a great place to live and do business and I will do my best to see that continue. I believe it is important to think long term and plan for the future.
We recently updated our comprehensive plan which included input from a committee representing the population of St. Michael, online citizen input and multiple mailings to all households in St. Michael. The updated plan, Forward 2040, will guide city growth and development for the foreseeable future.
We currently have long range capital equipment replacement plans for the Fire Department and Public Works that are funded in the budget and will soon be upgrading our wastewater treatment facility to ensure we maintain compliance and have capacity for anticipated future growth.
St. Michael will continue to grow and we need to ensure that the growth makes sense for the city and that we have the infrastructure and services to support it.
City Council
Mayen Dufner
Biographical information:
Address: 2260 Jamison Ave, St. Michael, MN 55376
Education: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Bachelor of Art in Biology
Occupation: Sr. Software Engineer
Community involvement: Volunteer in Church and Schools, Projects on the farm, Asking now to work for residents of our city
Contact information: mayen.dufner@droundbarn.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
My experience and interaction with the city during the proposal to change our right of way of over 100 years to our farm led me to believe there’s a better way the city government could interact with the community. Feedback from others not having a voice or not being heard caused me to want to do something about it. I needed to step forward.
Producing results is what I do. This is done by bringing people together.
To be successful, I am able to:
Quickly make sense of things, work with different people to accomplish various milestones.
To listen and be very responsive through innovative thinking, flexibility and collaboration.
To formulate and define scope, objectives and create or modify processes or procedures to solve problems.
Negotiate and get consensus on how to move forward as a team.
Resolve issues before they become problems.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Bridge the gap between the city and residents by ensuring there is transparency in our processes and decisions.
Ensure we spend our money locally and people are part of the solution early in the process.
Attract businesses and investments leading to increase in city revenues.
Get the pulse of the residents - via a survey or hosting town halls or events to listen and respond to the residents.
Ask questions like the following and as a team find solutions.
Has a feasibility study been performed which would show impacts on infrastructure and resources? How often do we review our assumptions? Do they still hold true today?
Do we have plans in place to support the growth required for our infrastructure (schools, roads, law enforcement, fire department, water, sewage)?
What metrics do we have in place to ensure that our infrastructure is well funded and/or maintained? What are our tax ratios (homesteads vs businesses) in relation to other similar sized communities?
What investment are we making to ensure our city remains a safe community and low in crime?
What are we doing to ensure that our environment remains safe for our children?
What can we do better?
Ryan Gleason
Biographical information:
Address: 494 Fourth St. NE, St. Michael, MN 55376
Education: Graduate of STMA High School, some college at North Hennepin Community College
Occupation: Estimator II at rms Company, a medical device manufacturer in Coon Rapids, MN
Community involvement: I have been a resident for 30 years and have served on council for the last four
Contact information: www.ryangleason.us
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
As a lifelong resident of St. Michael, I have been a witness to the transformation that has taken place. The knowledge I’ve gained in the past four years puts me in the best possible place to continue guiding the city on a smart and effective path.
On a daily basis I collaborate and work with peers and team members to find success in the private sector; this experience carries over to my public service which helps create a good atmosphere for all of our city’s elected officials.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
The city of St. Michael remains a popular destination for folks to move to, primarily for its geographical location and great school district.
I believe we have seen great progress over the past four years surrounding additional varieties of housing along with commercial/industrial sites coming to town.
My goal is to continue doing what makes the most sense for all the residents - smart, common-sense housing, and a continued effort and openness to commercial/industrial in an effort to help lessen the tax burden on home-owners.
Scott Pedersen
Biographical information:
Address: 2095 Jamison Avenue NE, St. Michael, MN 55376
Education: Bachelor of Science – Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota
Occupation: Director of Program Delivery for the Metropolitan District of The Minnesota Department of Transportation
Community involvement: Member of the St. Michael Planning and Zoning Commission since January 2020
Contact information: Scott@pedersenforcouncil.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
My employment has afforded me the opportunity to serve the people of Minnesota for more than 34 years. I have delivered multiple transportation projects that benefit people daily.
As I developed those projects, I always took the approach of how this would read on the front page of the newspaper or if this was my money, would I make the same investment. I work hard to ensure that the investments made are sensible and make sense.
Also, the experience that I have gained in the past year and a half serving on the St. Michael Planning and Zoning Commission provided the framework for how the city prioritizes management and growth in the city.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I have grown with this city, and I feel that the growth of the city has been managed well. My experience can help maintain our course forward in the responsible management of the growth to ensure that we are being responsible and working in the most efficient manner.
Christopher Pignato
Biographical information
Address: 4549 Mayelin Ave. NE, St Michael, MN 55376
Education: Bachelor of Arts, St John’s University
Occupation: Associate Digital Product Manager
Community involvement: Much less than I’d like
Contact information: Chris.Pignato@gmail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
Truthfully, I think I’m a pretty average guy. And I experience the day to day concerns and goals of most of the folks in St. Michael.
I do excel in areas that are well-suited for City Council. My job requires me to listen, understand, and follow through. Listening to folks about their concerns, understanding what can be done to help, and ultimately following through on projects makes me qualified for a spot on the council.
My wife and I are new to the area, and have a little one on the way. Being fresh to St. Michael, I think we can bring a new perspective.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Maintain the best parts of the small town feel; community, neighborliness, green space, city wide events. And continue to promote the focus on family and schools.
The reputation this city has is what encouraged my wife and I to move out of East St. Paul. We were seeking an area that appreciates the values we do.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.