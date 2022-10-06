Election-1.jpg

In St. Michael, current Mayor Keith Wettschreck is running against Charles Thompson to serve the two-year mayoral term.

In the City Council race, four candidates are vying for two seats. Winners will serve four-year terms. The candidates are Christopher Pignato, Mayen Duffner (AKA Strawberry Lady), Scott Pedersen and incumbent Ryan Gleason.

